Child Care Aware of Missouri Hires Rene Prys

Prys was named Early Childhood Scholarship Counselor for the growing nonprofit.

(St. Louis, Mo., August 14, 2025) Child Care Aware of Missouri (CCAMO), a leading nonprofit supporting early childhood education, recently hired Rene Prys as its new Early Childhood Scholarship Counselor. In this role, Prys will provide guidance and expertise to Child Development Associate (CDA) Scholarship participants throughout the scholarship process. This includes supporting and promoting high-quality continuing education opportunities in early care and education.

Prior to joining CCAMO, Prys gained valuable experience as a parent educator, tutor and professor. She holds a Ph.D in Rhetoric and Composition, a Master’s degree in English, and a Bachelor of Arts degree in English with a minor in Education, all from the University of Louisville in Louisville, Kentucky.

Launched in 2019, CCAMO’s CDA Scholarship Project provides financial and navigation assistance to child care providers. The CDA is a nationally recognized credential earned through the Council for Professional Recognition and is considered the first formal step in early childhood education. Participants can earn their CDA in four settings: infant/toddler, preschool, family child care, and birth to five.

“Rene’s depth of experience and passion for early childhood education will strengthen our efforts to expand access to professional development for Missouri’s child care providers,” said CCAMO CEO Robin Phillips. “Her leadership will be invaluable as we continue supporting educators and building a stronger foundation for young children and families across our state.” Phillips added that “Rene recently completed her Home Visitor CDA, which gives her a firsthand relatable lens when assisting our scholarship recipients.”

Founded in 1999, CCAMO is a statewide nonprofit that focuses on a comprehensive early childhood education experience through impactful programs and partnerships. The organization’s services include workforce development, child care business supports, advocacy and policy work, and its new Child Care Keeps Missouri Working, a regional campaign offering concierge solutions to businesses undergoing employee recruitment and retention challenges due to the overwhelming shortage of quality child care options. For more information, call (314) 535-1458 or visit www.mochildcareaware.org.