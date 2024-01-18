Chingari Unveils Hashtag AyodhyaCelebrations Campaign

Bengaluru, 18 Jan 2024 – In a bid to celebrate the historic consecration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Chingari, India’s most popular web3 live streaming app, is thrilled to announce the launch of the #AyodhyaCelebrations campaign. This comprehensive in-app initiative aims to bring the festivities of the Ram Mandir inauguration to every Chingari user, right at their fingertips.

In light of the momentous occasion scheduled for January 22nd, 2024, Chingari is organizing a special contest to engage its user community in commemorating this significant event. The contest invites every Chingari user to participate by sharing their Ram Mandir gifts in audio and live rooms on the platform. Moreover, Chingari will also be organizing 10 Quizzes based on Ramayan within the app on the same day with a reward prize of 100,000 GARI.

Contest Details:

Date and Time: The contest will run for 24 hours, starting on January 22, 2024, 12:00 AM, and concluding on January 23, 2024, 11:59 PM.

Participation: Chingari users can qualify for the contest by sharing their creative Ram Mandir gifts in audio and live rooms.

Rewards: The top 1000 users who share the highest number of Ram Mandir gifts will collectively receive 100,000 GARI rewards.

Leaderboard: Participants can monitor their progress on the leaderboard within the Chingari app.