Chola partners with Sightsavers India to launch Rural Eye Health Project in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh

Sambhal, 27 September 2025: Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Limited (Chola), the financial services arm of Murugappa, in partnership with the Royal Commonwealth Society for the Blind (Sightsavers India), has launched the Rural Eye Health Project in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh. The initiative is aimed at improving eye health and reducing preventable blindness and visual impairment in rural communities through comprehensive and accessible quality eye care services.

Sambhal district in Uttar Pradesh faces pressing eye health challenges due to socio-economic constraints, limited healthcare infrastructure, and low awareness of ocular diseases. The project addresses these gaps by strengthening primary eye health systems, conducting regular community awareness campaigns, and creating sustainable referral linkages to advanced care facilities.

With a strong focus on measurable outcomes, the Rural Eye Health Project targets over 16,000 screenings and over 2800 cataract surgeries, while working to reduce blindness caused by bilateral cataracts in the district. Outreach programs equipped with diagnostic tools will reach remote areas, ensuring underserved populations gain access to timely eye screenings and referrals.

Commenting on this initiative, Mr. Ravindra Kumar Kundu, Managing Director & CEO of Chola, said: “At Chola, we believe that good health is the foundation of inclusive growth. Eye health is not only a matter of vision but also a matter of dignity, livelihood, and quality of life. We are proud to partner with Sightsavers India to bring quality eye care services closer to underserved communities in Sambhal. This project is a reflection of our commitment to enabling healthier, empowered rural communities and making a lasting difference in people’s lives.”

Through this initiative, Chola is bridging critical gaps in rural healthcare, ensuring access to vital eye care is provided to every person regardless of their socio-economic circumstances.