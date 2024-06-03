Chowman continues its expansion, opens first outlet in Gurgaon

Delhi NCR, June 03, 2024: Kolkata’s leading Chinese restaurant chain, Chowman continues its expansion spree across Delhi NCR with an opening of its first outlet in Sector 31, Gurgaon. Post the massive success in Kolkata, Bangalore, Delhi, and Hyderabad, this new outlet marks another great achievement in the brands already magnificent success.

Known for being one the best intimate and cosy dining space, the Gurgaon outlet of Chowman echoes the same interiors in amalgamation with a warm and soothing tone heavily influenced from the Chinese culture and China, Chowman brings a world within itself for its patrons. India’s first- ever restaurant with the motto of “Democratization of Fine dining and Neighbourhood Dining Experience”, Chowman has now become a household name in Delhi NCR.

Now with its wings spread across Delhi NCR, Chowman is all set to introduce its wide range of delectable Asian dishes to the residents and office goers of Gurgaon. The extensive menu comprises a number of vegetarian and non-vegetarian delicacies such as Chilli Prawns, Crispy Fried Crab Wontons, Double Cooked Crispy Chilli Fish, Pan-Fried Chilli Mushrooms that are perfect options to begin one’s meal. In the main course, one can try all time-favourites- Kung Pao, Khao Suey with a plethora of rice & noodle dishes such as Seafood Fried Rice, Chilli Garlic Noodles & Shanghai Meifoon and more.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Debaditya Chaudhury, Managing Director said, “We are escalated to announce the launch of Chowman’s newest destination in the dynamic city of Gurgaon. Strategically located in Sector 31 coupled with our renowned culinary experience, we are hopeful of creating another success story by becoming the preferred go to Chinese place among the residents of the city”.

Chowman has a total of 4 dining outlets in Delhi NCR now, with other addresses being East of Kailash, Noida Sector-18 and Indirapuram, Ghaziabad. Next time, When You Think Chinese, dine-in or order from your nearest Chowman outlet.

Where: Shop no 33 Next to Kotak Mahindra Bank, HUDA Market Rd, Block B, Sector 31, Gurugram, Haryana 122001

Timing: 12 Noon – 10:30 PM

Helpline: 18008902150