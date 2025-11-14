Chowman Expands its Presence in Mumbai with a New Outlet in Mira Road

Mumbai, November 14, 2025: Kolkata’s leading Chinese restaurant chain, Chowman proudly announces the launch of its new dine-in outlet in Mumbai’s Mira Road (East). Continuing its mission of bringing the “Democratization of Neighbourhood Fine Dining” to food lovers across India, Chowman is all set to redefine the Chinese dining experience in one of Mumbai’s most vibrant neighbourhoods. This marks the brand’s third outlet in the city post Powai (Cloud Kitchen) and Andheri West.

With a total seating capacity of 36, the new outlet stays true to Chowman’s signature identity of offering a warm, and cosy dining space inspired by traditional Chinese aesthetics. The restaurant’s red-and-black décor, soft lighting, and ambient oriental music together create the perfect setting for a comforting and memorable meal.

The extensive menu features a delectable range of Chinese dishes for both vegetarian and non-vegetarian foodies, including Crispy Fried Crab Wontons, Chilli Prawns, Double Cooked Crispy Chilli Fish, and Pan-Fried Chilli Mushrooms, along with hearty mains such as Kung Pao Chicken, Khao Suey, Seafood Fried Rice, and Chilli Garlic Noodles. Each dish is crafted with authentic ingredients and specially curated recipes, offering diners a true taste of the East.

Whether it’s a relaxed dinner, a weekend outing, or a family celebration, Food lovers should remember ‘When You Think Chinese, Think Chowman’.

Where: Shop No. 4/5/31/58, New Cine Prime Mall, Beverly Park, Mira Road (East), Zone 1, Zone-7, Mira Bhayandar, Mumbai, Maharashtra – 401105

Timing: 12 Noon – 10:30 PM