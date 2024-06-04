Christee Real Estate Technologies Unveils AskChristee.com

Annapolis, MD, June 04, 2024 — Christee Real Estate Technologies proudly announces the launch of AskChristee.com, an innovative platform featuring 16 advanced financial modules designed to provide comprehensive insight and analysis for the homebuying experience.

AskChristee is engineered to demystify the financial aspects of homebuying, offering invaluable support to homebuyers, real estate agents, and loan officers. The platform empowers homebuyers with critical information, enabling them to make informed and smart financial decisions when purchasing a home.

Key Features of AskChristee Include:

· Empowering Homebuyers: Delivering critical financial information to guide homebuyers in making smart homebuying decisions.

· Enhancing Realtor Value: Providing Realtors with a competitive edge, enhancing their value proposition to potential clients.

· Supporting Loan Officers: Offering a sophisticated tool for the prequalification of potential borrowers.