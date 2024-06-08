JAKARTA, Indonesia, June 8, 2024 — PT Nusantara Sejahtera Raya Tbk (Cinema XXI) solidifies its commitment to contribute to the advancement of sustainability through various initiatives that generate positive impacts on the environment and society. Cinema XXI rolls out its sustainability program in phases as part of a larger transition towards cleaner energy. The company hopes that taking this positive step will support the implementation of the principles of circular economy in the long run.

(Left to Right) Acting Head of Cinema Operations at Cinema XXI, Ricky Samsoedin; sustainability analyst and lecturer in environmental engineering at the Faculty of Technology, University of Indonesia, Aulia Qisthi; and Head of Brand & Partnership at TUKR, Adhi Putra Tawakal at the media briefing on the partnership between Cinema XXI and TUKR in environmental sustainability initiative, Plaza Indonesia XXI, Jakarta (June 5, 2024).

Acting Head of Cinema Operations at Cinema XXI, Ricky Samsoedin, stated that, in running its business and operations, Cinema XXI always strives to apply sustainability principles. “We believe that every individual and company can participate in the efforts to achieve sustainability. Therefore, although Cinema XXI’s business is not directly related to activities that have a direct impact on the environment, the company is steadfast in playing its role in conserving and protecting the environment,” Ricky said. Ricky explained that, since November 2023, Cinema XXI has been running a used cooking oil collection program through a partnership with TUKR, an Indonesian company that collects used cooking oil as a biofuel feedstock. “The used cooking oil that is generated from the food production at Cinema XXI is collected by TUKR as a feedstock in the production of biofuel, a source of energy that is more environmentally friendly compared to fossil fuel. Gradually, all cinema locations of Cinema XXI will participate in the used cooking oil collection program,” Ricky said.

This step, Ricky stated further, is in line with the company’s commitment to maintaining the quality of the Food and Beverage products served to the consumer. “In using the cooking oil, we ensure that it is in its best state, such as indicated by its color, where it isn’t dark or murky. On the other hand, we also take measures to prevent the used cooking oil from harming the environment, which would still be valuable in the recycling process,” Ricky added.

Moreover, Ricky shared that Cinema XXI is always using safe and environmentally friendly packaging for its line of Food and Beverage products. “Cinema XXI has also started using biodegradable materials that degrade more easily in nature and can still be recycled. Furthermore, Cinema XXI also uses food ingredients that have high quality and are healthier, such as Non-Genetically Modified Organism (Non-GMO) corn kernels for its popcorn, organic coconut sugar, and trans-fat-free oil for its popcorn,” Ricky explained. TUKR Head of Brand & Partnership, Adhi Putra Tawakal, commented that the collaboration with Cinema XXI in the initiative to collect used cooking oil is aimed at making a positive impact on the environment and society. “We at TUKR are grateful to be trusted by Cinema XXI as their partner in the initiative towards sustainability. We certainly hope that more businesses and individuals will be motivated to take a similar initiative to realize a better and healthier Indonesia, even the world,” Adhi said.

According to a report from TUKR, from November 2023 to March 2024, 209 of Cinema XXI’s cinema locations participated in the used cooking oil collection program, achieving a total volume of 52,766 kg. In effect, based on a number of research and data, Cinema XXI would contribute to around 175,027 kg of greenhouse gas savings, prevent water pollution of up to 52 million liters, and protect the health of over 52,766 members of society.