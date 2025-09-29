CISI Future Foundation boosts UK financial literacy with £952,600 grant across 14 charities

The CISI Future Foundation (The Foundation) is pleased to announce that 14 charities throughout the UK will receive grants* totalling £952,600, to run financial literacy programmes mainly for disadvantaged young people, with some support spanning three years.

The charities, working with young people and communities facing socio economic challenges, will be operating their programmes throughout the UK including in London, Northern Ireland, Greater Manchester, Lancashire, Suffolk, West Berkshire and Cumbria.

The Foundation has strict criteria when assessing grant applications and is dedicated to identifying and working with partners that share its commitment to promoting financial literacy. The need in this area is great and it remains the case that the number of requests which come to The Foundation for support from grant applicants typically surpass The Foundation’s ability to meet them. The Foundation therefore awards varying numbers of grants in each funding round, depending on available funds and eligible charities. The relevant criteria for each application round are posted on The Foundation’s website and it is expected that the next such application window will be opened early in 2026.

Nick Swales OBE, DL, Chartered FCSI(Hon), Chair of the Foundation said: “This is our broadest funding round to date, and we are thrilled to be supporting these charities. Their dedication to the building and promotion of financial literacy skills is important in making a difference in the varied communities they serve, helping those who benefit from these programmes to greater self-confidence and an improved sense of wellbeing.”

*UK charities to receive the latest round of The Foundation grants were: