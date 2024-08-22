CitiusTech’s PERFORM+ clinical convergence platform now includes industry’s first GenAI HEDIS solution

August 22, 2024: PRINCETON, N.J. – CitiusTech, a leading provider of healthcare technology, services & solutions, announced the launch of a GenAI version of their industry-leading HEDIS (Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set) solution effectively making it industry’s first Generative HEDIS solution, seamlessly integrated into CitiusTech’s PERFORM+ Clinical Convergence Platform. By bringing together the latest technological advancements to HEDIS, the company continues its journey toward disrupting old ways.

Shyam Manoj Karunakaran, Executive Vice President, Head of Health Plans & Platforms, CitiusTech, said, “The world is evolving rapidly. Generative AI is a phase-changing transformative technology disruption. Within the next five years, a majority of the current industry processes and operations will require re-imagining to adapt to a bold new era. HEDIS & Quality Management for payers is no exception. Our Generative HEDIS solution is a library of capabilities that will continue to help payers improve efficiency, eliminate costly operations & exponentially boost productivity.

CitiusTech’s PERFORM+ platform, an NCQA-certified solution for 10+ years, embodies a deliberate and thoughtful integration of GenAI capabilities. By developing these tools in close collaboration with customers, CitiusTech strikes a balance between innovation and responsibility.

Key features of CitiusTech’s Generative HEDIS solution include:

Conversational Rules: e.g., text/ voice to rules for cohort building, measure building, attribution.

e.g., text/ voice to rules for cohort building, measure building, attribution. Gen AI Foundational Library: Collaborative workbench for Gen AI solutions.

Collaborative workbench for Gen AI solutions. AI Augmented Engineering: Faster time to market for feature building.

Faster time to market for feature building. Assisted User Experience: e.g., Chart abstraction, annotations and others.

Madhu Madhanan, Vice President & Engineering Head of PERFORM+, CitiusTech, stated, “This represents a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to revolutionize a traditionally manual-intensive business process through the implementation of a forward-looking engineering architecture. We are at the pivotal intersection of healthcare-grade Generative AI adoption for conversational experiences and the most advanced technologies for HEDIS and quality management.”

CitiusTech’s Generative HEDIS solution is now available to healthcare payers looking to optimize their HEDIS processes and improve overall quality measures. You can book a consultation with the team here.