Citroen India Partners With Indusind General Insurance To Elevate Customer Convenience And Protection

Chennai, Dec 10: Citroën India today announced a strategic partnership with IndusInd General Insurance, one of India’s leading private general insurance companies, to redefine the car ownership experience for its customers. This collaboration is designed to deliver maximum convenience, confidence, and protection, ensuring that every Citroën customer enjoys a worry-free journey from day one.

Citroën takes its ‘2.0 Shift Into the New’ promise even further with this partnership — making Citroën ownership experience effortless and enjoyable for its customers. From the thrill of driving to easy insurance and quick claims, Citroën aims to deliver comprehensive comfort and peace of mind throughout the customer’s journey.

With IndusInd General Insurance joining Citroën’s insurance ecosystem, customers gain unmatched flexibility and choice through a broader range of customized motor insurance solutions. From innovative coverage options to simplified, digital-first claim processes, this partnership ensures that customers experience speed, transparency, and complete peace of mind throughout their ownership journey.

Key Customer Benefits:

Comprehensive Coverage: Protection against a wide range of risks for complete confidence.

Nationwide Network: Access to an extensive insurance and claims support network across India.

Digital Convenience: Quick, cashless claim settlements and minimal paperwork.

Seamless Integration: Insurance solutions designed to complement Citroën’s customer-first approach.

IndusInd General Insurance brings its strong digital infrastructure and customer-first approach, enabling quick, cashless claim settlements and efficient service support across India. Whether in urban centers or remote locations, Citroën customers can now enjoy faster turnaround times and seamless assistance, reducing stress and downtime during unforeseen events.

Commenting on the partnership, Shishir Mishra, Business Head & Director – Strategic Partnerships & Institutional Business, Stellantis India, said: “At Citroën India, we strive to make every step of Citroën ownership effortless and worry-free. Our partnership with IndusInd General Insurance brings customers enhanced flexibility, quicker claims processing, and a seamless digital experience. This collaboration means less time spent on paperwork and more time enjoying the drive in their Citroën.” Commenting on the partnership, Rakesh Jain, CEO at IndusInd General Insurance (Formerly Reliance General Insurance), said: “We are delighted to partner with Citroën India to offer customers superior protection and convenience. Through our digital-first approach and extensive network, we aim to make insurance not just a necessity but a value-added experience that enhances car ownership.”

This alliance strengthens Citroën’s commitment to customer-centric innovation, ensuring that every drive is backed by confidence, convenience, and care.