Claim Climbers Launches to Revolutionize the VA Disability Process for Veterans

Mount Vernon, WA, February 12, 2025 — A new private company, Claim Climbers, has officially launched with a mission to make the VA Disability process more efficient for both Veterans and the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). Founded by CEO Sam Ross, a disabled Veteran who personally experienced the challenges of navigating the VA system, Claim Climbers is committed to streamlining the claims process by providing Veterans with expert medical support and documentation that meets the VA’s requirements.

Claim Climbers sets itself apart with its in-house network of specialized doctors and medical providers, ensuring that each Veteran’s claim is matched with the most relevant medical expertise. By prioritizing specialization and probative value, the company ensures that Veterans receive accurate, comprehensive medical evidence to support their claims.

The company offers specialized services in:

Medical and Military Record Reviews – Thorough analysis of service records to identify key medical evidence.

Medical Evidence Compilation – Gathering and organizing essential medical documentation to strengthen claims.

Nexus Letters – Providing well-documented medical opinions that establish service connection for disability claims.

“Having gone through the VA disability process myself, I understand how overwhelming and frustrating it can be,” said Sam Ross, CEO of Claim Climbers. “Our goal is to remove barriers for Veterans by ensuring they have the right medical support from the beginning, increasing their chances of a successful claim while also improving efficiency for the VA.”

Looking ahead, Claim Climbers aims to eventually interface directly with the VA to further simplify and expedite the claims process, ultimately creating a seamless experience for Veterans seeking the benefits they have earned.