ClarityX releases inaugural District Potential Index 2024 report, identifying India’s high consumption propensity markets, powered by MapmyIndia’s map data and Mappls Pro suite of enterprise digital transformation solutions

Aug 27, 2024, New Delhi: AI Driven Data Analytics & Consulting company ClarityX (www.clarityx.ai), backed by MapmyIndia’s founders, which empowers enterprises with bespoke AI driven insights from multi-dimensional static and real time data, enabling immediate strategic decision making and driving digital transformation, today released its inaugural ‘ClarityX District Potential Index 2024 Report’. This Report is a comprehensive guide that identifies India’s high consumption propensity markets at both a macro and micro level. It serves as an essential tool for brands, corporates, and governments to pinpoint high-potential markets for the future. ClarityX revolutionises the way businesses identify and capitalise on growth opportunities, and enterprise decision-makers must go through this and leverage its insights to stay ahead in the dynamic, ever-changing Indian market landscape.

“As India continues to grow, understanding development at the district level becomes crucial for enterprises aiming to optimize their resources and expand strategically. Our inaugural ClarityX District Potential Index 2024 Report dives deep into how national growth is reflected across 788 districts, highlighting not just the leading areas but also rapidly emerging corridors poised for significant growth. Through this report we are transforming how insights from various data sets together are used to identify the highest consumption propensity markets in India not only today, but also which markets are growing faster than others. We hope these insights will help enterprises identify areas to focus on, expand and where to optimize their resources. Please reach out to us with any questions or follow-ups and leverage our unique AI-driven Data Analytics & Consulting expertise and experience to help address your pressing business problems.” says Rakhi Prasad, Co-founder, ClarityX (www.clarityx.ai). A complimentary copy of the ClarityX District Potential Index 2024 Report can be downloaded from here.

“We would like to congratulate the ClarityX team for launching the extremely insightful District Potential Index 2024 Report. Besides perusing the report independently, enterprises can understand, visualize, analyse and operationalize the detailed insights about each district of India from this report in combination with MapmyIndia’s Mappls Pro Suite of Enterprise Digital Transformation including Mappls Insight, mGIS and Workmate software tools, which provide capabilities for data visualisation, business intelligence, dynamic dashboarding, geospatial analysis, workforce management and more. These are further enriched and overlaid with MapmyIndia’s granular, location-linked and real-time updated data of millions of businesses and points of interest as well as lakhs of neighborhoods, villages, city road stretches and highways across India. Customer’s own first party data about their enterprise such as their sales, marketing, distribution, logistics etc. can be geo-tagged and integrating into the system. Thus, each executive and employee of the enterprise, be it a CXO, functional or department head, or individual team member of the strategy, analytics, sales, marketing, distribution or logistics, whether in office or on the move, can access this information, make decisions, and set and perform tasks based on its insights. This is a game-changing rich data driven and intelligent software based way in which enterprises across all industry verticals of the private sector, and all levels of government and public sector, can accelerate the achievement of their objectives”, says Rohan Verma, CEO & Executive Director, MapmyIndia Mappls (https://about.mappls.com).

Some Insights from the ClarityX District Potential Index 2024 Report:

India has 36 states and union territories and 788 districts currently. In 2019 there were 723 districts. Since then, 65 new districts were created while 91 districts from the 2019 districts were split or merged. 632 districts were common between two years. Interestingly, the highest growth witnessed by a district is approximately 36% whereas the average growth rate is approx. 9%.

60% of households with annual income above INR 5L live in the top 20% (~150) districts of India

The luminosity across the county grew significantly from 17% to 30% in last 4 years

Even healthcare infrastructure witnessed significant uplift where the health facilities count per 1000 people grew from approximately 263 to 903

The West region not only has a high share with 2/3rd of its total number of districts that are above the All-India District 2023 median but also has the highest share of fastest growing districts

Bengaluru Urban and Hyderabad districts emerge as the top two leaders with the highest score in 2023, across all 788 districts.

In Central & East regions Jharkhand and Tripura emerge as the highest growing states

Some of the fastest growing states are in the North – Punjab, Uttar Pradesh & Himachal Pradesh.

More about the ClarityX District Potential Index 2024 Report

India’s technological expertise, innovative spirit, and widespread internet usage have propelled it to become a significant global force. Multi-dimensional growth is being witnessed across sectors, be it in infrastructural advancement, digitization transformation, thriving start-up ecosystem, and various other factors that are enabling India to leapfrog. While all that is seen at a larger macro- level, it is also critical to look at the micro level with a lens of productivity and consumption.

The ClarityX report focuses on understanding India from the district lens. As India is expanding beyond urban corridors, its critical to understand its granular economies which are commanded by some high growing districts across the country. This report talks about “granular approach” to provide a perspective on how different districts are likely to emerge as high consumption markets across the country.

In-depth Analysis : We have analyzed all 788 districts across India, providing a detailed overview of growth patterns and potential.

Granular Data : Our datasets cover over 24,300 pincodes and 7,700+ cities/towns, offering both static and real-time insights.

Emerging Trends : Gain insights into emerging markets with our sneak peek into "Where India is Moving," showcasing real-time data trends.

Actionable Insights: Leveraging advanced AI tools, ML models, and data analytics, our robust methodology converts complex data into actionable insights for informed decision-making.

This report ranks all 788 districts across the country based on their socio-economic, infrastructure availability, financial and mobility dynamic and many other factors, also incorporating the growth these districts have seen over last 4 years. This diverse array of indicators helps identify which districts have high consumption potential and which districts can emerge as lucrative markets in the future for investments by enterprises.

The report classifies The All-India districts into three categories which are Developed Leaders, Emerging Powerhouses, and Frontier Markets. This classification is based on the actual scores in 2023 and Growth over 2019 which clearly gives an idea on the momentum and opportunities which exists around the country for different sectors.

Emerging powerhouses are groups of districts which have demonstrated high economic potential, offer significant serviceable markets, and have grown significantly in all aspects in the last 4 years. These are usually around the big metros which are witnessing burgeoning population movements, government focus, economic activities and luminosity. These are transitions districts, offering expansion opportunities due to low entry and competition landscape.

While this report focusses on 788 districts in India. However, ClarityX datasets – both multi-dimensional static and real time enable a granular analysis for all 24,300+ pincodes covering 7,700+ cities/towns. This report also unearths some interesting insights from our real time datasets generated by MapmyIndia’s navigation app Mappls on “Where India is Moving”.

Understanding how Indian districts are growing across various factors enables enterprises to create a top-down funnel approach in identifying which areas to focus on, expand and optimize resources in coming times. It is designed to help companies and policymakers uncover growth opportunities at multiple granular levels i.e. state, district, cluster and city level which exist across the country.

How Clients across Industry Verticals benefit from the joint capabilities of ClarityX and Mappls MapmyIndia

ClarityX, building upon the strong foundation of MapmyIndia’s expansive proprietary map data and proprietary geospatial data and analytics software platforms (such as mGIS and Insight Dashboard), in addition to other types of data, such as financial, technical, socio-economic etc., offers its own proprietary indices, customizable AI-based analytical models and focused consultancy – thus promising a Full Stack Solution to deliver the most in-depth, precise and actionable business insights to enterprises across various sectors. Some of ClarityX’s product offerings include:

Proprietary Indices: District Potential Index, Rural Potential Index Machine Learning Models: Sales Projection Model, Risk Assessment Model Insights: Origin-Destination Analysis, Category Trend Analysis, Catchment Analysis Trends Dashboard: Where India is Moving

MapmyIndia’s Mappls Pro Suite of Enterprise Digital Transformation products, platforms, APIs and solutions enables enterprises across industry verticals – BFSI, Retail, FMCG, CPG, Consumer Durables, Oil & Gas, EV, Automotive, Chemicals, Industrials, Cements, and even the Government – and their CXOs, as well functional leads across departments – Sales, Marketing, Distribution, Analytics, Strategy, Product, IT can engage with the Mappls MapmyIndia and ClarityX teams with their business problem statements, and leverage the depth & breadth of the joint offerings, capabilities & approach to solve those problems, which are based on unique and extremely difficult to match and replicate, deep-tech innovation and exhaustive data collection and continuous updation done over the last 30 years, and which has successfully served thousands of blue-chip enterprises across nearly every industry vertical in the private and public sector. The offerings include:

A broad spectrum & huge repository of comprehensive, highly granular and continuously updated data products and datasets with accurate locations and thousands of value-added attributes covering demographic and insights about regions, places and roads for industry & customer specific needs, End-to-end suite of software solution suite useful for and usable by all executives and employees, all the way from the CXOs, to department and functional heads and down to the field and office workforce for driving better enterprise planning, management, planning, operations, customer experience & analytics. Business Intelligence and Data Analytics, Visualisation and Management Software, with very powerful underlying geospatial big data engines, with applied AI model processing as well as self-serve, interactive, dynamic dashboards and widgets creation, visualization and sharing connected to an enterprise’s own data sets and data lake. Software for Workforce management, task assignment, scheduling, optimisation, data collection and activity collaboration, along with monitoring of productivity and SOP adherence, software along with low-code no-code tools for digitization of business processes and workflows, custom form builders etc. India’s best and most accurate mapping data and navigation software enabling highly detailed accurate map visualization in 2D, 3D, HD and 360-degree, along with search, routing and traffic capabilities all of which can be leveraged for consumer and field employee facing applications as well as internal-to-enterprise operational and analytical systems. IoT sensing and real-time streaming of data from vehicles and machines with exception alerts as well as reports and analytics through range of IoT hardware with connectivity, GPS, video and other sensors as well as software engine for IoT big data collection, processing & analytics software, Digital Twin 3D and 360 mapping, inspection and surveillance of the outdoor and indoor areas of operations through drones and ground-based vehicles along with other sensors and digital twin creation and visualization software. APIs & SDKs for each of these products & platforms to seamlessly integrate this tech into all existing consumer-facing & internal-to-enterprise apps, websites, IT systems & databases Additionally now, with the added capabilities of ClarityX to provide AI Driven Data Analytics & Consulting – that give clear, accurate, insights that help quickly make the best decisions for an enterprise – thus in true strategic partnership and consultative mode, providing both insights and tools, at a strategic as well as operational level, empowering all functions and departments and team members across an enterprise, from the top CXOs down to the field and line workforce, Mappls MapmyIndia is able to ultimately deliver the most powerful, comprehensive, intelligent, and seamless systems to grow an enterprise – expanding it with excellence and efficiency