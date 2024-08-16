Classic Legends Revives the Legendary BSA Company, to Launch the Gold Star on August 15th

16th Aug 2024 Pune, Maharashtra, India BSA Motorcycles, the iconic British brand, is set to officially debut in India for the first time, following its introduction in 23 countries across Europe and the UK. Now owned by Classic Legends, the Birmingham Small Arms Company (BSA) is one of the oldest motorcycle brands in the world.

The first product from BSA Motorcycles, the BSA Gold Star, will be unveiled for Indian enthusiasts by Classic Legends, on August 15th, 2024.

Birmingham Small Arms (BSA) was established in 1861, and originally focused on firearms production. By 1903, BSA had expanded into motorcycles, launching its first model in 1910. This marked the beginning of BSA’s journey to becoming the world’s largest motorcycle manufacturer by the 1950s. Known for their quality, reliability, and affordability, BSA motorcycles quickly became a household name in Britain.

Throughout its history, BSA played a significant role in shaping the motorcycle industry. In 1951, BSA acquired Triumph Engineering Co Ltd and later merged with Norton-Villiers. This period marked BSA’s dominance in the British motorcycle industry, associated with three of the most prestigious brands in motorcycling history.

BSA motorcycles set numerous speed records in the early 1970s, including the motorcycle land speed record. The brand was also deeply intertwined with various subculture groups, including the Ton-Up Boys, Promenade Percys, and Clubman Racers. These groups played a pivotal role in shaping the cultural narrative around motorcycling in the UK during the 1950s and 1960s, further cementing BSA’s place in motorcycling history.

The original BSA ceased operations in England in 1973. Now, under the stewardship of Classic Legends, BSA is poised to reclaim its position in the motorcycling world, starting with its much-anticipated launch in India.

BSA motorcycles hold a special place in India’s motorcycling heritage, having been imported by the British during the pre-Independence era. Often gifted to affluent Indian acquaintances, particularly within the Parsi community, these bikes have since become cherished collectibles. Over the years, enthusiasts have restored, auctioned, and preserved BSA motorcycles, with many found in vintage collector clubs across the country.

The BSA Company is poised to introduce the “gold standard” in classic motorcycles – the Gold Star, which is known for its racing pedigree and timeless design. The Gold Star promises to capture hearts with its blend of nostalgia and modern features tailored for today’s riders. Throughout its existence, BSA’s engineers and riders worked to enhance the Gold Star consistently, surpassing previous expectations in terms of output and capabilities from its simple push-rod petrol engine. It is still recognized as a design icon of its era and enjoyed great success for well over a decade in practically every aspect of motorcycle sport.