Client Associates Appoints Joseph Thomas as Managing Partner & Co-Chief Operating Officer

India, 19th August, 2025: Client Associates, India’s leading multi-family office and private wealth management firm since 2002, has appointed Joseph Thomas as Managing Partner and Co-Chief Operating Officer (COO), in a strategic move to further strengthen the firm’s leadership and operational capabilities.

In his new role, Thomas will oversee Operations, Finance, and Technology, driving enterprise-wide operational excellence and ensuring seamless alignment between strategy and execution to achieve Client Associates’ long-term growth objectives.

With over two decades of strategic and operational leadership across globally recognized organizations such as Franklin Templeton, Bank of America, Dell, Infosys, and Bharti India, Thomas is widely regarded as a people’s person and a strong collaborator, adept at building connectivity across business units—both in day-to-day operations and during periods of transformation.

“Client Associates is at a very exciting stage of its journey. What drew me in was the firm’s clarity of purpose, deep client trust, and the opportunity to shape how operational excellence fuels long-term impact. I look forward to building on this momentum with the team,” said Joseph Thomas, Managing Partner and Co-Chief Operating Officer, Client Associates. “We are delighted to welcome Joseph to the Client Associates leadership team. His people-first vision, cross-functional expertise, and deep understanding of operational excellence will be instrumental as we accelerate our growth and continue building a firm that’s as admired for its culture as it is for its client impact,” said Himanshu Kohli, Co-founder, Client Associates.

A postgraduate in Human Resources from Pune University, Thomas has delivered value across IT, ITES, analytics, and telecom sectors, with expertise in strategic workforce planning, talent transformation, organizational design, and HR integration during mergers and acquisitions. His appointment marks a significant milestone in Client Associates’ journey as it sharpens its focus on sustainable scaling, leadership depth, and service innovation in private wealth management.