Club NPC’s Annual Event 2024 Unites India’s Construction Fraternity for Innovation and Growth

Over 12,000 Members Discuss Skills, Technology, and the Future of India’s Infrastructure

New Delhi, India – September 22, 2024

The Club NPC Annual General Meeting (AGM) and networking event, held on September 21, 2024, at the PHD Chamber of Commerce in New Delhi, brought together over 15,000 members from various sectors of the construction industry. Leaders, professionals, and stakeholders participated in a landmark event that emphasized innovation, knowledge-sharing, and a unified approach to advancing India’s construction industry.

Keynote by ‘Airport King of India’ Sparks Dialogue on Skill Development and Technology

Prof. Charanjeet Singh Shah, renowned as the ‘Airport King of India’ for his work on major airports across the country, delivered a powerful keynote address, highlighting the importance of integrating new skills and technologies in the construction sector. “To meet the goals of Prime Minister Modi’s Viksit Bharat mission by 2047, we must equip our workforce with advanced skills like AutoCAD and artificial intelligence. This is not just about upgrading technology but uplifting laborers by imparting these critical skills,” said Prof. Shah.

Prof. Shah’s emphasis on skill development resonated with attendees as he outlined how technological advancements can align the construction industry with India’s ambitious growth targets.

Leaders of Club NPC Highlight Unity, Innovation, and Community Service

Mr. Yogesh Jagatramka, President of Club NPC India, opened the event by reiterating the organization’s core mission of creating a close-knit network to drive India’s progress. “We are a family of the people, by the people, and for the people. Together, we can reshape the future of India’s infrastructure by fostering collaboration and innovation across all sectors of the construction industry.”

Vice President Mr. Karan Arora emphasized the need for continual self-improvement: “Our focus on self-discovery and learning ensures that our members stay ahead of industry trends, continually upgrading their skills to remain competitive.”

Ms. Rieetu Bhatnagar, Secretary of Club NPC, celebrated the deep friendships and professional bonds formed within the organization, saying, “These relationships not only enhance our careers but also our personal growth.”

Md. Perwez, Director of Finance and Founder-Treasurer, lauded the role of Club NPC members during the pandemic. “Our members served like Corona Warriors, ensuring essential construction projects continued during the most challenging times. Their efforts demonstrated the power of unity and commitment to societal welfare,” said Perwez.

Driving Change and Future Growth

The event marked a significant moment for the construction industry, offering a platform for stakeholders to discuss the future of India’s infrastructure and the role of technology, education, and collaboration. The discussions and workshops are expected to set the stage for groundbreaking developments, helping India’s construction sector play a key role in the nation’s future growth trajectory.