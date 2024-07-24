Coca-Cola India Wins Award for Circular Economy Initiatives at Indian Circular Economy Forum 2024

Bengaluru, 24th July 2024: Coca-Cola India has been honored with an award for its circular economy initiatives at the Indian Circular Economy Forum 2024, a testament to its innovative approach in sustainable packaging, held on 12th July. The award acknowledges Coca-Cola India’s eco-friendly packaging innovations, notably its launch of 100% recycled PET bottles—a first in India’s beverage sector. This initiative is a cornerstone of Coca-Cola India’s World Without Waste campaign, aiming to foster a circular economy for plastic packaging.

The forum, which took place at the Indian Habitat Centre, Delhi witnessed notable speakers such as Smt. Rupinder Brar, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Coal; Smt. Roopa Mishra, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA); Sh. Dinesh Jagdale, Joint Secretary at Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE); and Mr. Michael Bucki, Counsellor & Head of Section – Sustainable Modernization, Delegation of the European Union.

Speaking about the achievement, Neeraj Porwal, Senior Director Technical & Supply Chain Sustainability – India & South West Asia, The Coca-Cola Company, said “We are honored to receive this award. Our commitment to driving a circular economy for our packaging is central to reducing waste and carbon emissions. We are focused on increasing the recycled content in our packaging, expanding the use of refillable bottles, and enhancing our recycling efforts through the World Without Waste initiative. This recognition strengthens our resolve to build a more sustainable future for the beverage industry.”

Coca-Cola India is the first company in India to launch 1 litre Kinley bottles made from 100% recycled PET (rPET), followed by rPET Coca-Cola bottles in 250 ml and 750 ml, further underscoring its focus on reducing carbon footprint and promoting environmental responsibility.