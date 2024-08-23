Cody Tilson Elevated to Chief Creative Officer at Experience Design Agency, Next/Now

Chicago, IL, August 23, 2024 –Next/Now, a leading experience design agency, proudly announces the promotion of Cody Tilson to Chief Creative Officer. Cody joined Next/Now in 2021 as Executive Creative Director, bringing with him a wealth of experience from previous roles at Digital Kitchen and Leviathan, where he spearheaded numerous award-winning projects and developed innovative approaches to digital storytelling and immersive design.

With a distinguished history of developing groundbreaking concepts, strategies, and teams, Cody has consistently pushed the boundaries of digital experiences and immersive spaces. During his tenure at Next/Now, Cody has successfully shepherded immersive digital and spatial projects for high-profile clients including the NBA, Goodyear, ABB Robotics, United Airlines, and 360 Chicago.

“Cody embodies the essence of creative versatility. He effortlessly transitions from leading teams on immersive digital content projects to overseeing the comprehensive design of technology-driven corporate innovation centers,” said Alan Hughes, Founder of Next/Now. “His vision and leadership have been instrumental in shaping our creative department into a powerhouse of world-class strategies, visuals, and spatial design.”

Reflecting on his promotion, Cody Tilson shared, “It has been an extraordinary journey to be a part of Next/Now’s evolution into a trailblazer in brand-focused, technology-driven experiential spaces. I have had the opportunity of a lifetime to guide this exceptional team in redefining the frontiers of storytelling through content, design, interactivity, and spatial innovation. I am excited to continue collaborating with our brilliant partners and our best-in-class team to harness the power of immersive experiences, forging deeper connections with audiences in groundbreaking ways.”

Under Cody’s creative leadership, Next/Now has solidified its position as a leader in the design and construction of innovative, tech-infused spaces for corporations, brands, and public attractions.