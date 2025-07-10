Coface finalises the acquisition of Cedar Rose Group

July 10, 2025: With over 25 years’ experience, Cedar Rose is one of the leading providers of business information solutions in the Middle East and Africa region. In a region where information is difficult to access and has a positive economic growth outlook, Cedar Rose has built a vast business network, enabling it to produce data of high quality, recognised by its customers, including several multinationals.

Cedar Rose, therefore, becomes Coface’s information provider in the region, for both credit insurance and Information Services sales. All Coface’s customers will benefit from enhanced Coface data.

This external growth operation will enable Coface to strengthen further its information production capabilities in areas where information is not readily available. This acquisition aligns perfectly with the objectives of Power the Core’s strategic plan, which notably focuses on data excellence.