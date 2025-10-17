CoinSwitch Unveils Dhanteras Campaign Comparing 1 Bitcoin to Luxury Jewelry in India’s Festive Investment Season

India, 17th October 2025: As India steps into its festive investment season, CoinSwitch, India’s largest crypto trading platform, has unveiled a striking new Dhanteras campaign that reimagines wealth for the modern generation. Published across leading national dailies in metro cities, the latest phase of CoinSwitch’s evolved campaign draws a compelling comparison between 1 Bitcoin (approx. ₹1.07 crore) and the amount of Jewelry can be bought with 1 Bitcoin.

By connecting the value of jewelry with that of Bitcoin, coupled with spirit of aspiration with digital investing, CoinSwitch makes the idea of Bitcoin ownership tangible and relatable for everyday investors. The campaign also carries a festive nudge for beginners.

Timed just ahead of Diwali, the campaign taps into the country’s cultural affinity for auspicious wealth creation, inviting users to take their first step in crypto by investing as little as ₹101. A simple QR code integrated within the creative enables effortless access to the CoinSwitch app, allowing users to begin their Bitcoin journey instantly.