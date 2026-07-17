College of Veterinary Science, Khanapara Conducts Pig Farming Awareness Programme in Darrang, Supports 50 Farmers

Darrang, Assam, July 17: To encourage scientific pig farming and improve livelihood opportunities in rural Assam, the College of Veterinary Science, Khanapara and Regional Chaboka Disease Research Centre organised a one-day Pig Farming Awareness Programme in Darrang district under the ICAR–NIFMD NEH Activity, supported by the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (MDoNER).

The programme was attended by 50 pig farmers from different parts of the district, who received hands-on guidance on scientific farming practices aimed at improving animal health and farm productivity.

During the technical sessions, experts explained key aspects of pig farming, including site selection, shed construction, nutrition, feed management, biosecurity, disease prevention, vaccination, and treatment protocols. Farmers also interacted with the experts and discussed the practical challenges they face in day-to-day farming.

The sessions were led by Dr. Pankaj Deka, Assistant Professor and Scientist, along with Dr. Arfan Ali and Dr. Mihir Sharma, Assistant Professors of the Veterinary Science College. Dr. Yogabrat Nath, Nodal Officer, Gorukhuti Multipurpose Agriculture Project, also attended the programme and interacted with the participants.

To help farmers put their learning into practice, each beneficiary received starter feed along with one male and one female piglet. The distribution is expected to support farmers in adopting scientific rearing practices from the very beginning.

As part of the initiative, Shivshakti Agro (India) Pvt. Ltd., through its trusted Amrit brand, extended support by providing quality starter feed for the beneficiary farmers. The company has been working with livestock and aquaculture farmers for over 34 years, supplying scientifically balanced nutrition and supporting initiatives that promote better farming practices across Eastern and North-Eastern India.

The programme was organised with the support of the West Darrang Animal Husbandry Organisation, highlighting the importance of collaboration between research institutions, government agencies, and industry partners in strengthening the livestock sector.

Officials said that such awareness programmes not only improve farmers’ technical knowledge but also encourage the adoption of modern farming practices, helping increase productivity and create sustainable income opportunities for rural families.

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