Commercial Residential Aluminum Acquires American Lightscapes

VENICE, Fla., September 13, 2025 — Commercial Residential Aluminum (“CRA”), a portfolio company of Garden City Equity (“Garden City”), announced today that it has acquired American Lightscapes, a Sarasota-based provider of landscape lighting and design solutions.

“We are excited to welcome American Lightscapes to the CRA team,” said Doug Sorantino, CEO of CRA. “Lighting is a complementary addition to our core enclosure product line, and the combination will provide enhanced offerings for our customers in the near-term across our portfolio of exterior aluminum product solutions.”

“This acquisition reflects our strategy of building CRA into the leading exterior solutions provider in Florida and beyond,” said Jeff Giles, Senior Partner & Chief Investment Officer at Garden City Equity. “American Lightscapes shares our commitment to quality and people-first values, and we’re excited to bring their expertise in lighting solutions into the CRA product portfolio.”

The acquisition marks CRA’s first add-on since partnering with Garden City Equity in July of 2025. With the addition of American Lightscapes, CRA continues to advance its mission to become Florida’s leading provider of exterior aluminum product solutions.