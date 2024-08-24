Community Businesses and Artists Donate to Support Caribbean Non-Profit Arts Organization

Flushing, NY, August 24, 2024 — Queens-based, and Tri-State businesses and artists show their support of Conch Shell Productions’ Caribbean film festival – CSIFF ‘24 – by donating services and gifts to the company’s online auction which starts September 3 and culminates at TGI Friday’s in Forest Hills (7000 Austin Street, Forest Hills, NY) with a Caribbean Networking Social (TGI Friday’s is a CSIFF ‘24 Corporate Sponsor).

Conch Shell International Film Fest 2024’s (CSIFF ‘24), presented by 501c(3) nonprofit Conch Shell Productions Inc, provides a unique platform for filmmakers of Caribbean heritage to showcase their work to film lovers. CSIFF24 will take place October 10-13, 2024 in Queens, New York. Live screenings will take place at Regal UA Midway Cinema (CSIFF Industry Sponsor) in Forest Hills, New York on October 10-13, 2024; panel discussions take place at the Forest Hills Branch of Queens Public Library (CSIFF Community Partner); plus workshops and the CSIFF Pitch Event will take place at Resort World NYC (a CSIFF Corporate Sponsor) in Ozone Park.

Conch Shell International Film Fest founder Magaly Colimon-Christopher (www.magalycolimon.com) shared, “We are thrilled by the generosity of our auction item donors and supporters. The proceeds raised from our online auction go toward cash prizes for our award-winning filmmakers, as well general operations. Celebrating the unique voices of Caribbean heritage film and theatre artists is our mission at Conch Shell Productions, and we thank our donors for their commitment to Caribbean voices.” Conch Shell International Film Fest showcases the best of emerging Caribbean heritage artists from the U.S and internationally.