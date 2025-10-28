Concord Control Systems’ Progota India Pvt. Ltd., Secures RDSO Technical Prototype Clearance for Kavach 4

Lucknow, 28 October 2025: Concord Control Systems Limited India’s leading manufacturer of embedded electronic systems and critical electronic solutions company, announced today that its associate – Progota India Pvt. Ltd., has received the Technical Prototype Clearance from the Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO) for Kavach 4.0, the latest iteration of Indian Railways’ indigenous Automatic Train Protection (ATP) system.

With the grant of RDSO Technical Clearance, Progota has officially been approved to execute its current trial order from South Central Railway. This achievement marks a significant milestone as Progota is now recognized as a Developmental Vendor for all upcoming Kavach 4.0 tenders across Indian Railways.

Kavach 4.0 is a transformative upgrade to India’s rail safety framework, designed to prevent collisions, improve operational reliability, and facilitate seamless communication between locomotives and trackside infrastructure. The RDSO’s endorsement validates Progota’s engineering excellence, system reliability, and adherence to the stringent standards set by the Ministry of Railways.

Commenting on this achievement, Mr. Nitin Jain, Joint Managing Director of Concord Control Systems Limited, said -“Receiving the RDSO prototype clearance for Kavach 4.0 is a proud milestone for our team. This significant approval marks our commitment to the Government of India’s vision of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ by delivering advanced, indigenous technology solutions that enhance safety and efficiency on India’s railway network.”

With this approval, Progota joins an elite group of vendors qualified to support the nationwide rollout of Kavach 4.0. The company continues to focus on innovation, strategic partnerships, and delivering robust safety technologies that modernize India’s railway infrastructure for decades to come.