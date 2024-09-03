Condor selects Cirium as its strategic partner for aviation analytics

September 03, 2024,London, United Kingdom : Cirium is now Condor’s new partner for aviation analytics, with the new agreement making Cirium the airline’s single source of external aviation data, providing end-to-end data services.

The partnership between Cirium, the aviation analytics firm, and Condor, will empower the German carrier to further improve its operations, driving quality insights aimed at improving the businesses efficiency and overall customer satisfaction.

As part of this new agreement, Cirium will provide the airline with three key data sets: historical flight data, schedules data, and real-time flight data.

Having utilised Cirium’s historical flight data for two years, Condor’s decision to now integrate Cirium’s additional suite of products presents a unique opportunity to further streamline operations, driving direct improvements for both the business and its customers.

This investment in data will enable the business to swiftly identify operational trends, allowing for quick solutions that reduce costs and enhance efficiency. It will empower teams to optimise fleet management, network planning, connections, and crew scheduling, driving significant improvements across all aspects of operations.

Cirium’s highly regarded flight schedules product is also part of the deal, offering deeper insights into service opportunities and market demand. With the up-to-date data, Condor will be able to optimise network and crew planning, boosting efficiency and profitability across the business.

The addition of Cirium’s real-time flight data will also provide live updates on aircraft around the world, meaning flights can be tracked and monitored with greater detail.

This will support Condor’s investment in its customer experience proposition, with Cirium’s live flight data feeding directly into customer-facing digital platforms, giving travellers precise departure and arrival times so they can plan their onward journeys. The addition of real-time flight data will also transform disruption management, offering even faster rebooking options to those with missed connections.

Jeremy Bowen, Cirium CEO, said: “We are very excited to announce this expanded collaboration with Condor, a leading global leisure airline. Condor has been a client of Cirium, benefiting from our historical flight data, and this strengthened partnership is a testament to both the quality of our data and the dedication of the Cirium team. Through this extended relationship, we will provide Condor with the most precise and reliable industry data, helping them enhance operational performance and, most importantly, deliver timely insights to their passengers worldwide.”

As Germany’s most popular leisure airline, Condor has been flying customers to the world’s most beautiful destinations since 1956. With a fleet of over 50 aircraft, the airline serves around 90 destinations from Germany and Switzerland. This partnership with Cirium marks the latest step in Condor’s ongoing commitment to operational excellence and customer satisfaction.

Cirium is the world’s most trusted source of aviation analytics, delivering powerful data and cutting-edge analytics to empower a wide spectrum of industry players.

Equipping airlines, airports, travel enterprises, aircraft manufacturers, and financial entities, the company provides the clarity and intelligence needed to optimise operations, make informed decisions and accelerate revenue growth.