Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Engages with Cochin Students to Shape Future Logistics Leaders

Cochin, August 28th, 2025: The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), through its Institute of Logistics, held an engaging and interactive session today in Cochin, aimed at inspiring students and guiding them toward rewarding careers in the logistics sector. This initiative aligns with CII’s vision of positioning India as a “Global Logisticians Hub” under its mission “Logistics for All.”

Cochin, Kerala’s commercial capital, is uniquely positioned as a logistics learning hub. Kerala’s industrial ecosystem includes approximately 1.9 lakh micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as of March 2025, contributing significantly to employment and economic growth. Ernakulam’s Eloor industrial belt alone hosts over 250 key enterprises, including medium and large-scale industries in sectors like chemicals, electronics, and manufacturing.

The region’s strategic strength is enhanced by its strong infrastructure — including the Port of Cochin, Cochin International Airport, a major shipyard, and well-developed road, rail, and waterway connectivity. Additionally, the presence of India’s first transshipment hub at Vizhinjam Port in the broader Kerala region further reinforces Cochin’s position as a pivotal hub for developing logistics talent to support India’s growing manufacturing and trade needs.

The CII Institute of Logistics acts as a dynamic platform, bringing together policymakers, industry leaders, academia, training institutions, and communities to cultivate a globally competitive logistics workforce. During the session, key strategies were highlighted, including industry-aligned training programs designed to deliver strong placement outcomes tailored to sector needs, early career exposure initiatives engaging students in grades 10 and 12 to ignite interest in logistics careers, and the establishment of localized training centers in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities to broaden access to skill development. Additionally, the institute emphasized global partnerships to provide internationally recognized certifications for enhanced employability and a commitment to gender diversity and rural-urban bridging to foster inclusive growth across diverse demographics.

Mr. K.V. Mahidhar, Executive Director & Head, CII-Institute of Logistics, stated, “Cochin’s strategic location and vibrant industrial sector position it as an ideal city for nurturing logistics talent. Our mission is to inspire and equip students with the skills and knowledge to excel, not only in India but on the global stage, contributing to a robust and sustainable supply chain ecosystem.”

The logistics sector is critical to India’s economic growth, enabling efficient storage, transportation, and supply chain operations for manufacturing and agriculture. According to recent data, India’s logistics market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.9% from 2024 to 2030, driven by infrastructure investments and digital transformation. The demand for skilled professionals is surging, with the sector expected to create over 3 million jobs by 2027.

CII’s engagement with Cochin’s youth is a strategic step toward preparing future-ready professionals. By leveraging Cochin’s industrial and logistical strengths, CII aims to empower students to strengthen India’s position in the global logistics landscape.