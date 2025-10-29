Consistent Infosystems Launches Advanced USB Hub Range to Simplify Modern Connectivity Needs

New Delhi, October 29th, 2025: Consistent Infosystems, one of India’s fastest-growing brands in IT hardware, consumer electronics, and security solutions, has announced the launch of its latest innovation — Multiple USB Hubs, featuring seven advanced models: CONNECTO, DOCKLET, HUBLIX, LINKLET, MULTIX, PLUGGO, and PORTIQ.

Engineered for accuracy, speed, and reliability, these USB hubs are designed to simplify modern connectivity needs across professional and personal devices. Each model combines robust performance, universal compatibility, and ease of use, making them ideal for today’s fast-paced digital environments.

CONNECTO offers a premium metallic body, USB 3.0 ports, Type-C PD charging, and 4K@30Hz HDTV support. With driver-free plug-and-play functionality and lightweight design, it ensures top-notch performance across Windows, Mac, and Linux systems.

DOCKLET comes with RJ45 100Mbps Ethernet support, PD charging, Type-C and USB 3.0 ports, SD and TF card slots, and 4K@30Hz display support. Its metallic finish and universal compatibility make it a perfect choice for multitasking users.

HUBLIX and LINKLET deliver high-speed connectivity with RJ45 100Mbps Ethernet, Type-C PD charging, USB 3.0 ports, and 4K@30Hz display support. Both models feature a metallic body, lightweight design, plug-and-play convenience, and compatibility across major operating systems.

MULTIX is a compact and practical option featuring three USB 2.0 ports, RJ45 100Mbps support, and plug-and-play setup. Its plastic body and lightweight design make it an ideal everyday companion for professionals on the move.

PLUGGO features USB 3.0 (480Mbps) data transfer, overcurrent and short-circuit protection, and Type-C to USB 3.0 connectivity. With a sleek metallic body and plug-and-play functionality, it offers safety and speed in one.

PORTIQ takes versatility further with OTG functionality, USB 3.0 (480Mbps) transfer speeds, instant and overcurrent protection, and multi-OS support — including Windows, Mac, Linux, and Android. Its handy, lightweight build makes it perfect for both smartphones and laptops.

Speaking on the launch, Mr. Yogesh Agrawal, CMD & Co-Founder, Consistent Infosystems, said, “At Consistent, our goal is to make technology that adds real value to people’s lives. This new USB hub range represents our commitment to delivering performance, reliability, and ease of use — empowering users to connect and work effortlessly across devices.”

With this launch, Consistent Infosystems further strengthens its leadership in the IT hardware and accessories segment, offering innovative connectivity solutions designed to enhance efficiency and simplify digital workflows for professionals, businesses, and everyday users alike.