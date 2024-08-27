Constellation Joins Texas Nuclear Alliance as a Founding Member

Austin, TX, August 27, 2024 –The Texas Nuclear Alliance announced today that Constellation, which owns and operates the nation’s largest competitive nuclear fleet, has joined the Texas Nuclear Alliance as a Founding Member. Constellation owns and operates nearly 20,000 MWs across 12 nuclear sites in the U.S., with an industry-leading nuclear capacity factor of 94% or higher. Constellation also owns 44% of the South Texas Project (STP), one of two nuclear sites in Texas.

“TNA has gained an essential partner in our aim to make Texas the nuclear capital of the world with the addition of Constellation as a Founding Member,” said Texas Nuclear Alliance President Reed Clay. “With Constellation being the leader in nuclear generation in the United States, and with its significant investment in the South Texas Project, their voice will be indispensable as we work to advance abundant, safe and reliable nuclear energy in the Lone Star State.”

“Texas is increasingly looking to reliable sources of baseload energy to power its growing economy, and nothing is more reliable than nuclear power,” said Dave Rhoades, Chief Nuclear Officer at Constellation. “Constellation is proud to help the State of Texas explore pro-nuclear policy, and we look forward to supporting the state’s efforts through the Texas Nuclear Alliance.”