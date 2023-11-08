Continental Ramps UpLocalization of Connected Mobility Solutions in India

Bengaluru, November 08, 2023: Technology company Continental is rapidly scaling its R&D and manufacturing for connected technologies such as body electronics, 4G/5G technologies, and GPS systems to meet the growing demand in the region. With the company’s core focus on localization, Continental is keenly working with the local OEMs to provide tailor-made solutions. As the volume of production will significantly rise, this will also lead to a surge in the company’s share of exports to other regions such as European, east Asian, and ASEAN markets.

Jean-François Tarabbia, Head of Architecture and Networking business area, Continental Automotive, expressed, “India is an important market for Continental and we continue to expand our business for connected technologies in the country. As the demand for the latest technologies and features is significantly increasing globally, it has become important for Tier I manufacturers like us to work closely with the local OEMs to understand the ever-evolving needs of the customers. With our strong R&D presence in India, we cater to the needs of the global market. We, therefore, see immense potential for business expansion in India.” Prashanth Doreswamy, President and CEO, Continental India said, “We are bullish about the growth of connected vehicle technologies in India and all the latest passenger car launches feature connected technologies in some form or other. In India, especially these technologies have become a selling point. This trend has given us a new purpose to introduce some of the most sophisticated and highly intelligent technologies in the market. With our strong competencies in both R&D and local manufacturing, we have a competitive advantage in delivering affordable solutions with high functionality. India is leading by example in becoming a turf for embracing technological shifts.”

As the vehicle architecture is evolving, Continental continues to evaluate the demand for the products to accordingly invest in localization. The efforts will result in a substantial increase in the capacity and production volume for connectivity and body electronics products. With a focus on expanding in these critical fields, the company can produce more than 1 million units of connectivity-related products with this manufacturing line.

Darshan Shetty, Architecture and Networking business area, Continental Automotive India, stated, “The Indian market holds significant importance for us and we have been constantly innovating technologies and products that serve the needs of the local market. With the expansion of the production area, we continue to augment our localization efforts in the country. The localization will further help us to offer globally proven technologies at an affordable price. By incorporating smart manufacturing practices, we aim to achieve superior manufacturing standards while leveraging our skilled workforce.”

Technology Competence

Within the Architecture and Networking (AN) business area, Continental provides comprehensive systems, software, services, and end-to-end solutions for networked mobility in vehicles and beyond. The company innovatively adheres to the strategy of “Connect. Inform. Integrate,” focusing on technologies that connect vehicles with the cloud, other vehicles, pedestrians, and infrastructure. The company also offers intelligent fleet management solutions.

Continental is at the forefront in developing platforms capable of self-upgrades, not limited to 4G but adaptable to 5G. This strategic approach ensures product offerings that resonate with future market requirements, aligning seamlessly with customers’ roadmaps. The company’s core emphasis lies in enhancing the connectivity trends to further advance the future of mobility while producing state-of-the-art technology.

For Safety

With customers demanding their vehicles to be equipped with the latest connected technologies, collaboration between automotive manufacturers and OEMs has become increasingly important. Therefore, connectivity products like Telematics and body electronic products will further transform the overall driving experience. By sharing safety-critical data between the infrastructure and nearby automobiles, connected technologies also contribute to advancing Vision Zero – a future with Zero Fatalities, Zero Injuries, Zero Crashes, which ultimately reduces the frequency of crashes and casualties.

Smart Manufacturing for Smart Solutions

The latest production line for connected technologies incorporates various aspects of smart manufacturing techniques to further enhance production capabilities and boost operational efficiency. It is a fully automated production line utilizing robotic machinery which is equipped to handle critical processes. This line integrates Industry 4.0 applications like Manufacturing Execution System (MES), Digital Twin, and Digital 3D work instructions for operators, ensuring 100 percent traceability. The lines feature a modular design, offering scalability to enhance capacity for future expansions.

Continental develops pioneering technologies and services for sustainable and connected mobility of people and their goods. Founded in 1871, the technology company offers safe, efficient, intelligent and affordable solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic and transportation. In 2022, Continental generated sales of €39.4 billion and currently employs around 200,000 people in 57 countries and markets.

Continental has been present in India for close to 50 years through technology partnerships (Continental Tires since 1974) and joint ventures for its various businesses. Today, the tier 1 automotive supplier, tire manufacturer, and industrial partner operates across India – with about 9000 employees across 12 locations, including seven plants that cater to the Indian market and a Technical Centre that supports Continental’s global R&D activities.