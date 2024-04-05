Corporate Connections to expand its footprint in Telangana – Jayesh Ranjan to launch a new chapter of a global networking platform to be launched in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, April 05, 2024.….Corporate Connections, a global community where leaders connect to develop business-building relationships, gain access to advanced professional development opportunities and participate in peer advisory groups is to expand its operations in Telangana.

Mr.Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary of the Industries & Commerce (I&C) and Information Technology (IT) Departments of the Telangana government. and Guest of Honour is Mr.S.P.Reddy, Chairman & MD, Terminus Group to launch a new chapter in a function to be held in the city on Saturday evening announced S. Sharad Mahiswari, Kamalesh Gupta, Executive Directors of Corporate Connections and KVT Ramesh Master Franchise for Corporate Connections in Telangana and AP in a press note issued in the city today. We are setting the chapter in Hyderabad and nominations are being accepted from successful business owners and C-Level executives, they added.

About 100 guests including CorporateConnections members and many outstation guests are expected to participate in the launch function. We have the presence of Directors & Members from 18 Cities in India and video messages globally including Global Market President Robert Gervais.

This Chapter is to be launched with an initial membership of 18 individuals/business owners, Sharad Mahiswari, Executive Director, of Corporate Connections said that they would be limiting the membership to 25 per chapter.

Corporate Communications is Canada-headquartered and has a global presence. Corporate Connections is spread over 4 continents across 29 countries and 65 cities.

It will be a community of successful, and forward-thinking business owners and leaders who are willing to be a part of a rapidly expanding business with unmatched potential and scalability. Combined this results in exclusive and unparalleled access to the world.