Corporate Travel with the launch of the new corporate travel management product ‘Out of Office’

Bengaluru, 8th February 2024: Cleartrip, a Flipkart company, plans to be synonymous with the corporate travel space, and the launch of its new corporate travel management product – Out of Office (OOO) – is a starting step in this journey. This unique corporate travel booking tool – OOO is designed to empower small, medium, and large enterprises. With 300 SMEs onboarded and ~10 large and enterprise corporations actively transacting, the platform is processing a monthly business volume of Rs 20 Crore.

The platform’s flexible architecture and user interface design enables a seamless configuration to cater to the unique requirements of large enterprises and SME clients. The core principle of OOO’s approach is to enable the unique travel behaviour of every business.

Early-stage adopters of the OOO platform include reputed firms like The Federal Bank, Sify Technologies, MGM Healthcare, Sterlite Power Transmission Ltd and ACC Limited. Key features that make OOO stand out amongst its peers include the ability to change or build policies in real-time, Integrated travel expense with travel offerings, the ability to access self-contracted corporate fares, real-time invoice and reconciliation engine. A Native app for IOS and Android is due to be released shortly.

Speaking on the development, Ayyappan R., CEO, of Cleartrip, stated, “As businesses worldwide experience a notable resurgence, we observed an unprecedented spike in the demand for corporate travel. In this scenario, ‘Out of Office’ (OOO) emerges as a pivotal solution. Unlike conventional platforms, it provides an end-to-end travel experience, user-centric interface, policy adherence, and cost-effectiveness—all in one comprehensive package. OOO caters not just to the current demand surge but also helps redefine how businesses approach corporate travel.”

OOO is a plug-and-play solution that adapts to organizational needs quickly. It can manage multiple booking behaviours (Self-booking, travel desk booking) and multiple entities in a single instance. The focus of the tool is 30% on bookings and 70% on policy adherence. Notably, the tool addresses a common pain point for corporates by enabling the procurement of hotel invoices.

Unique features of OOO

One-click onboarding feature provides a quick onboarding process allowing businesses to start transactions immediately.

Large enterprises can access savings through the GST billing function.

The detailed expense report dashboard ensures accurate reporting of all travel-related expenses for easy tracking.

The multiple provider options feature allows the tool to provide the cheapest fares from multiple vendors.

The one-click switch lets users switch between reseller and agency models based on invoicing preferences.

With OOO, Cleartrip has further strengthened its presence in the corporate travel domain. The tool’s unmatched adaptability, policy-centricity, and user-friendly interface make it a truly unique proposition that will help the company scale its B2B business to new heights.