Cosmo First reports Q2 FY26 results

New Delhi, 12th November 2025: Cosmo First Limited today declared its financial results for the quarter and half year ended Sept 2025 (Q2 & H1 FY26).

Q2 FY26 EBIDTA improved over the last year on the back of higher sales volume (25%) and improved performance of specialty chemicals subsidiary. The EBIDTA could have been better but for the margin decline of BOPP and BOPET commodity films, high USA tariffs which could only be partially passed on to the customers and stabilization costs for the newly commissioned film lines. PAT impact is muted due to increased depreciation and interest related to new capacities. The new lines are expected to be fully utilized by Q4 FY26.

The specialty chemical subsidiary has developed 3 new products in the previous quarter which should be commercialized over next 2 quarters. In Cosmo Plastech (Rigid Packaging), the focus is on achieving profitability through higher capacity utilisation and improving costs/efficiency.

Both the consumer businesses Zigly (Petcare) and Cosmo Consumer (Window films, Paint Protection Films & Ceramic Coatings) continue to scale-up.

Commenting on Company’s performance Mr. Pankaj Poddar, Group CEO, Cosmo First Ltd said, “The FY26 focus will be on fully leveraging the investments in newer production lines and faster scaling of new businesses.”

Business-wise developments during the quarter

1. Films Business (Cosmo Films)

Announced the commissioning of the advanced KARO®IV Laboratory Stretching Machine, enhancing Cosmo’s R&D capability for specialty film development at Waluj

Expanded in US market through addition of a high-speed slitter rewinder, reinforcing global manufacturing and supply capabilities

ISO27001:2022 certification achieved, underscoring focus on digital and data security excellence

Launched CSP Dualcoat under Cosmo Synthetic Paper, strengthening sustainable product offerings

2. Chemicals Business (Cosmo Speciality Chemicals)

Business maintained strong momentum with a series of new product announcements and sustained media outreach on category innovation

Introduced performance-driven coating chemicals, masterbatches, and adhesives aimed at packaging and lamination segments

3. Rigid Packaging (Cosmo Plastech)

Strengthened visibility through participation in exhibitions like World of Ice Cream Expo, showcasing rigid packaging solutions for FMCG and industrial clients backed by FSSC 22000 certification for adherence with global food-grade standards

Launched advanced ESD PET sheet to strengthen electronic component packaging

4. Cosmo Consumer Business (Cosmo Sunshield & Paint Protection Films)

Announced the expansion of Cosmo PPF presence in Mumbai and Pune, supported by a mobile van campaign to build awareness about paint protection solutions

Strengthened the nationwide distributor network for Cosmo Sunshield and Cosmo PPF with on-boarding of new partners

5. Petcare Business (Zigly Petcare)

Strengthened national presence through multiple store launches across Mumbai, Bangalore, Vastrapur, Gurugram, and Amritsar

Announced the acquisition of Dr. Santa Animal Hospital in Bangalore, expanding veterinary expertise and in-house service offerings

Celebrated the second edition of International Happy Pets Day (IHPD 2025) across India

Successfully conducted Zigly Wagathon community events in Bangalore and Hyderabad, deepening customer engagement

Observed World Rabies Day with nationwide awareness and vaccination initiatives

Expanded private-label portfolio with the launch of wet food and strengthened Zigly’s identity as a service-led pet care ecosystem

Got awarded at the Indian Pet Industry Awards 2025 for exceptional work

6. CSR & Foundation (Cosmo Foundation)

Celebrated World Youth Skills Day, highlighting the milestone of 50,000+ youth skilled in AI, computer literacy, and digital programs across rural India

Collaborated with Pratham Book Champions for International Literacy Day, running reading and learning initiatives across multiple schools

Continued impact-driven education, environment, and empowerment programs, reinforcing Cosmo First’s ESG and community commitments

7. Corporate / Group-Level Communication