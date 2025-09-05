Costa Coffee Turns 20: A Legacy of Flavor, Connection, and Growth in India

India, 05 September 2025: Costa Coffee, the coffee brand under The Coca-Cola Company, celebrates the completion of 20 remarkable years in India. Since its debut two decades ago, the brand has earned a legacy for crafting signature blends, igniting café culture across cities and creating curated moments that have become part of everyday life.

Ushering in a bold new chapter, one where café culture meets youthful flavor preferences, Costa is tapping into the country’s growing appetite for premium, experience-led cafés. With moments of taste, connection, and celebration, it’s footprint now spans over 200+ locations, with plans to open more, as India is set to become one of Costa’s top five global markets.

Aparna Chopra, Head of Franchise Emerging Markets – India, SEA & Japan, Costa Coffee said, “Today’s consumers are informed, expressive, and eager to explore quality. Costa’s strategy is built around this very insight. Over the past two decades, we’ve focused on curating bold, flavor-led innovations and creating café spaces that reflect how India connects, creates, and unwinds. As we look ahead, our ambition is to continue innovating with purpose, listening closely to our consumers, and brewing moments that matter.”

As India embraces a café-first lifestyle, Costa has become synonymous with more than just coffee. The brand has been at the forefront of fueling self-expression and cultural connection, especially among Gen Z consumers who view cafés as social spaces to connect, create, and unwind. With immersive formats, limited-edition drops, community-driven experiences, and a new store design rolled out in India featuring vibrant interiors, flexible seating, and enhanced digital touchpoints, Costa is reimagining café culture for a generation that values both individuality and shared experiences.

Furthermore, Costa Coffee’s journey in India reflects a unique ability to merge global standards with local insight. Seasonal offerings, such as The Maple Hazel Latte for autumn weather and festival-themed drinks created in collaboration with Indian influencers like Shivesh Bhatia, have helped the brand stay relevant while embracing Indian traditions. Its Diwali Rose and Pista beverage, limited-edition cup designs, and in-store artwork from emerging Indian artists are examples of how Costa has embedded itself into local celebrations. With innovations such as the zesty Chili Guava Refresher and the beloved Iced Tiramisu Latte, Costa continues to satiate the demand for flavor-first innovation.

The brand’s growth is also accelerated by unlocking access to strategic venues and long-standing partnerships. For instance, its presence across PVR INOX locations and tie-ins with global sporting platforms like the Olympics and ICC World Cup reflect Costa’s intent to be wherever its consumers are. Three of its baristas even represented India and showcased their craft at the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics, spotlighting the brand on a global stage. These collaborations represent Costa’s unique positioning: a brand that brings premium, craft-led coffee to high-footfall environments.

To mark its 20-year milestone, Costa Coffee is giving back to its loyal community with an exclusive offer. Starting 5th September, Costa Club members can enjoy a 20% discount on handcrafted beverages for an entire month, making the celebration more flavorful and rewarding.

The brand is rolling out the Bespoke store formats across high streets, airports, multiplexes, malls, and even highway petrol stations, aiming to meet consumers wherever their lifestyle takes them and tapping into India’s growing out-of-home consumption culture. With a surge in the rise of conscious, curious consumers, Costa Coffee is poised to shape the future of India’s premium coffee category, grounded in taste, trust, and innovation.