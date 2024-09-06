Courtyard by Marriott Mahabaleshwar Announces Special Ganesh Chaturthi Celebration Offers

Celebrate this festive season with indulgent Modak boxes, a delicious Satvik Thali, and a relaxing stay for the perfect getaway

Mahabaleshwar, 06th September 2024: Courtyard by Marriott Mahabaleshwar is delighted to introduce its special offerings for Ganesh Chaturthi, designed to bring together the essence of tradition and modern luxury. Set amidst the tranquil hills of Mahabaleshwar, the hotel invites guests to celebrate the festival with a selection of exclusive treats and experiences.

To mark this occasion, Courtyard by Marriott Mahabaleshwar is offering a delightful Modak Hamper, featuring an assortment of Modaks with local flavours. Modaks, a traditional sweet enjoyed during Ganesh Chaturthi are a symbol of celebration and joy. This hamper brings guests a unique taste of Mahabaleshwar’s rich culinary tradition, making it perfect for personal indulgence or as a thoughtful gift for family and friends.

The hamper includes Strawberry Modaks, which offer a fruity twist on the traditional sweet, and Gulkand Modaks, infused with aromatic rose petal preserves. Guests can also enjoy Chocolate Fudge Modaks for a rich, indulgent treat, Peanut Butter Modaks with a creamy and nutty flavour, and Peanut Chikki Modaks, which combine sweet and crunchy textures. Each box contains 12 Modaks and is priced at INR 1100. This variety provides a wonderful way to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi or to share with friends and family.

In addition to the Modak Hamper, Courtyard by Marriott Mahabaleshwar is also introducing a special curated Satvik Thali. This traditional meal is prepared with fresh, pure ingredients and follows the principles of Satvik cooking, which emphasizes simplicity and purity. The Satvik Thali offers a spiritually enriching dining experience, aligning perfectly with the auspicious occasion of Ganpati Chaturthi.

For those looking to extend their celebration into a relaxing getaway, the hotel is offering the Resort Escape with Marriott Bonvoy package. This exclusive package includes a stay at the serene and luxurious resort, allowing guests to unwind in the picturesque hills of Mahabaleshwar. As part of this package, guests can also enjoy the Satvik Thali, combining the tranquillity of a resort stay with the festive flavours of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Courtyard by Marriott Mahabaleshwar is dedicated to making Ganesh Chaturthi special for every guest. The hotel’s unique offerings are crafted to honour the festival’s traditions while providing comfort and luxury to its guests. Whether it’s savouring traditional sweets, enjoying a wholesome meal, or relaxing in a beautiful setting, the hotel aims to make this Ganesh Chaturthi a memorable occasion for all.