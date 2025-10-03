Covestro brings The Material Effect to K 2025

Covestro’s presence at K 2025 in Düsseldorf this year centers around the guiding concept of “The Material Effect”: With more than 25 innovation stories, the company demonstrates at its booth A75 in Hall 6 how innovative material solutions contribute to addressing some of the greatest challenges of our time. In line with the main theme of K 2025, “The Power of Plastics – Green. Smart. Responsible”, Covestro presents a variety of solutions that combine more sustainable materials with process and innovation expertise, already in use today in scalable applications and suitable for series production.

Monique Buch, Chief Commercial Officer at Covestro: “The chemical industry and many of its key customer industries face profound transformations – on the path to circular economy, through AI and digitalization, or due to geopolitics and the realignment of global markets. With our expertise in high-performance materials, process and application development, we remain part of the solution and support our customers in achieving their goals.”

The solutions presented at “K” are organized across the booth in the areas of Automotive, Electronics, Healthcare, Sports and Leisure, as well as Sustainable Future. They showcase “The Material Effect” in application across various industries and underline the company’s long-term vision of a complete alignment with the circular economy. This vision remains the North Star for Covestro and the industry – despite short-term challenges and overlapping crises that require resilience and adaptability.

Materials with Impact: “The Material Effect” in Practice

Jochen Hardt, Booth Manager and Vice President Global Marketing Mobility in the Engineering Plastics business entity at Covestro: “At our booth, visitors can experience first-hand how ‘The Material Effect’ becomes reality in concrete applications. We deliberately present not only materials and products but showcase well-designed system solutions that offer real added value to our customers. My team and I at Covestro look forward to engaging with visitors throughout the fair!”

Sustainable Future

In the “Sustainable Future” area, Covestro demonstrates its comprehensive commitment to the circular economy. This includes the “CQ” portfolio, which marks products containing at least 25% alternative raw materials. Another example is the technology developed by Covestro and partners for producing plant-based aniline. Also featured are several car-to-car recycling projects that advance circularity in the automotive industry. For example, the NALYSES project, where Covestro works together with partners like HELLA and BMW on the circularity of headlights. Or a pilot program with NIO, VW, and GIZ for recycling polycarbonate parts. For the latter, visitors will find materials labeled “RE”, “RP”, and “R” at the booth – these are partly made from alternative raw materials.

Automotive

Highlight in the automotive area: The SUE “People Mover” – a prototype vehicle for public transportation. The autonomous e-shuttle was designed and developed by UE | STUDIOS. It features large-scale, curved 3D polycarbonate glazing as well as seamless integration of driver assistance systems and sensors, also using polycarbonate. The lightweight, highly durable monomaterial Arfinio® is used in the interior, along with a recyclable TPU monomaterial seat. The IMAGIO® tool for digital, photorealistic material twins will also be on display. It is now implemented in Autodesk VRED and makes design processes faster and more efficient.

Electronics

In the electronics area, Covestro showcases innovative NIA-PFAS (not intentionally added PFAS) polycarbonates with flame retardancy for laptop covers and IoT device housings. Additionally, a recyclable antenna housing made of Makrolon® monomaterial will be on display, combining optimal signal transmission with weight reduction.

Healthcare

In the healthcare booth area, Covestro presents material solutions that combine sustainability with performance and reliability: From medication delivery with particularly thin-walled, more easily recyclable monomaterial injectors to resistant housings for diagnostic devices that withstand disinfectants. Such devices can furthermore be made with NIA-PFAS material types for flame retardancy, and support the seamless integration of functionality such as touch operation and signaling in an attractive design.

Sports and Leisure

In the sports and leisure area, visitors will find applications such as the e-surfboard by Awake. Covestro materials can be found, for example, in the easily and quickly replaceable battery, with thermally conductive and flame-retardant polycarbonate for improved battery performance. Durable TPU-based materials on the grip of the replaceable battery additionally provide pleasant haptics and comfort.

Press Tour for Media Representatives

Media representatives are cordially invited to experience Covestro’s exhibition booth at K 2025 in person. A press tour will take place on the first day of the fair, October 8, 2025, at 3:00 p.m. at booth A75 in Hall 6.

The tour offers a comprehensive overview of all focus areas as well as the opportunity for discussions with technical experts about “The Material Effect” and the implementation of the circular economy strategy in concrete applications. There will also be opportunities for individual interviews.

For more information about Covestro at K 2025, please visit Experience “The Material Effect” at K 2025 at Covestro | Covestro AG