COWE and SIDBI Open Aveksha Day Care Centre for Industrial Workers’ and Underprivileged Children

Hyderabad, January 27, 2025: COWE (Confederation of Women Entrepreneurs of India) and Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI), a Government of India Agency that promotes. finances, develops Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise (MSME), together opened the 13th Aveksha Day Care Centre at a slum colony in Road No 10, Greenpark Colony, Besides Bilal Masjid, Saidabad on Sunday on the important occasion of Republic Day.

You have Pre-Schools and Day Care Centres for the rich. What about industrial workers and underprivileged families? Aveksha Day Care Centre is the answer and it is free.

Mr Chandramouli Vemula, GM of SIDBI inaugurated the new centre in the presence of Ms Madhu Tyagi Director of COWE; Ms Uma Gurkha, Founder Director of COWE; Prof Sujatha Surepally of SAFEE Foundation and Ms Rama Tirumareddy, COWE member for AVEKSHA project

Speaking on the occasion Mr Chandramouli said SIDBI was set up under an Act of the Indian Parliament and acts as the Principal Financial Institution for the Promotion, Financing and Development of the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise (MSME) sector as well as for co-ordination of functions of institutions engaged in similar activities. He urged the women from

nearby colonies to utilise the opportunity and contribute to the economic progress of their family and children.

Prof Sujatha Surepally, Founder of SAFEE Foundation said the Aveksha Day Care Centre is the need of the hour as many couples get married early and are nuclear families. There is no support system at home or family backup to take care of their infants. Both parents need to work. This facility is a boon.

The newly inaugurated centre will benefit families located in the nearby localities.

Ms Vijayalaxmi Raghunathan sponsored Rs two lakhs towards infrastructure required to set up the new centre

It is a free facility for industrial workers as well as families from underprivileged backgrounds so that the women can leave their kids in the age group of 6 months to 6 years in the safe hands of a daycare centre team, morning to evening, Monday to Saturday and can go to work and earn extra income for the family.

On the whole COWE and SIDBI together with the newly inaugurated centre, so far have inaugurated 13 Aveksha Day Care Centres in the city. Additionally, My Home Group in partnership with COWE set up four centres exclusively for the benefit of construction workers’ children.

This effort of Aveksha and its centres so far impacted nearly 450 women going to work. They all are first-time workers. It also provided direct employment to 50 women and indirect employment to many.

Many mothers who are availing of the facility spoke and thanked the people behind the initiative for their noble gesture.

Each of the day-care centres is spread over an area of 800 to 1000 sqft. They are fully equipped to take care of 20-30 children from 9 am to 6 pm. Each centre will have three staff members -a Care Taker, Aayamma and a security guard. A vigilance team, trainers and auditors ensure best standards are maintained. All the standard protocols will be maintained for smooth operations of the centre.

Aveksha is a National Project by COWE & SIDBI, and the vision is to take it across the country

Aveksha Day Care Centres meaning caring is the Mother’s Day Gift to Working Mothers announced, COWE.