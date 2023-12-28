Crave Cuban: a Taste of Cuba Arrives in Nashville Spring 2024

Nashville, TN, December 28, 2023 –Get ready to transport your taste buds to the sun-kissed shores of Cuba. Crave Cuban, a new fast-casual pop-up sandwich shop in authentic Cuban sandwiches, is set to tantalize Nashville palates in Spring 2024.

Crave Cuban brings the vibrant flavors of the island nation to Music City, offering a menu brimming with mouthwatering Cuban staples. From the iconic Cubano – packed with slow-roasted pork, ham, Swiss cheese, pickles, mustard, and pressed on toasted Cuban bread – to the savory steak sandwich and the hearty midnight sandwich, each bite is a burst of authentic Cuban goodness. Crave Cuban doesn’t stop there – the menu also features delicious pork sandwiches and crispy croquette sandwiches, all made with fresh, high-quality ingredients.

“Nashville’s culinary scene is exploding, and we’re thrilled to be a part of it,” says Giovany Vega, owner of Crave Cuban. “We’re passionate about sharing the flavors of Cuba with our community, and we believe that every bite of our sandwiches will transport you to the heart of the Caribbean.”

Crave Cuban’s motto, “where authentic Cuban flavors meet fresh quality sandwiches,” perfectly captures the essence of the pop-up sandwich shop. We source our ingredients locally whenever possible, ensuring the freshest flavors and the highest quality.

Whether you’re a seasoned Cuban sandwich aficionado or simply looking for a taste of something new, Crave Cuban has something for everyone. Be sure to follow Crave Cuban on social media for updates on the grand opening and to get a sneak peek at the delicious menu.