Creative Synergies Group Wins Excellence Award in Employee Experience at 6th CHRO Confex 2024

Bangalore, India 05th September 2024: Creative Synergies Group, a global leader in engineering and digital technology services, has received two recognitions at the 6th CHRO Confex & Awards 2024. The organization secured two awards under the categories ‘Excellence in Employee Experience’ and ‘Excellence in Talent Acquisition/Management.’ These recognitions reflect Creative Synergies Group’s continuous commitment to fostering a people-centric workplace and following the latest talent management practices.

Creative Synergies Group was awarded based on the outcomes presented in its case studies, which highlighted the unique practices in employee experience and talent acquisition followed within the organization. The awards further appreciate the company’s efforts to uphold a respectful work culture and dedication to continuously improving human resource practices.

Commenting on the achievement, Sujendra GS, Vice President of Human Resources at Creative Synergies Group, said, “It is a great moment for all of us with Creative Synergies Group being recognized as winners in the organizational award categories “Excellence in Employee Experience” and “Excellence in Talent Acquisition and Management.” These awards are a testament to our ‘Can Do’ culture and the dedication of our amazing team. These recognitions celebrate our unrelenting focus on building a culture-driven, people-centric organization and our ability to apply innovative and scalable talent acquisition strategies that impact positively the business growth.”

The CHRO Confex & Awards is an annual event that brings in HR experts and leaders from diverse businesses globally to explore and discuss current trends, best practices, and creative strategies in HR management. The 6th edition this year included a variety of educational presentations, panel discussions, and interactive workshops covering a wide range of HR subjects such as employee engagement, talent acquisition, diversity and inclusion, legal compliance, and more.

Creative Synergies Group is committed to creating a supportive, inclusive work environment that promotes employee well-being and satisfaction through investment in development programs and open communication. They use advanced technologies and data-driven insights to attract, develop, and retain top talent, aligning their efforts with business goals for sustainable growth and innovation.

Last year, Creative Synergies Group announced that it plans to grow its workforce by 40% each year for the next three years. In line with this, Creative Synergies Group has been onboarding new employees across departments and offices, especially in India and Japan. The accolades from the 6th CHRO Confex & Awards 2024 reaffirm Creative Synergies Group’s position as a leader who believes in maintaining a healthy workforce for better business growth.