CREDAI Hyderabad celebrates the Labour’s Week

Hyderabad, 08th May 2024: CREDAI Hyderabad the apex body of the private real estate developers in India organized special initiatives for the benefit of the workers celebrating the ‘Labour’s Week’. As a part of the CREDAI Cares initiative, they donated at a ‘CRECHE’ for labourers kids on the site of one of the esteemed Founder Member Dr. M. Satchidananda Rao. Also, a health checkup camp was organized in association with Anantha Rehab to monitor and ensure the well-being of the labour at the site. CREDAI Leadership team led by Mr. V. Rajashekar Reddy – President, Mr. N. Jaideep Reddy – President Elect, Mr. B. Jagannath Rao – General Secretary, CREDAI Hyderabad and other Members of Managing Committee were present on the occasion.

According to Mr. V. Rajashekhar Reddy, President, CREDAI Hyderabad said, “Real Estate and Construction Industry is the 2nd largest employment generator after agriculture. A large number of labourers from different parts of the country work on sites and are essential to execute the projects. We at CREDAI Hyderabad and our members take several initiatives to improve the skill and ensure a safe work environment for onsite labourers. As a part of this initiative, we sponsored the CREDAI Creche to ensure the safety of the kids, while their parents work on the site. Apart from this we have donated Safety Kits to the workers and conducted a health check-up camp to ensure the wellbeing of the staff. We are also willing to work closely with the Labour commissioner to ensure better skilling and work environment for the on-site labour.”

Mr. N. Jaideep Reddy – President Elect, CREDAI Hyderabad, said “CREDAI Hyderabad takes several initiatives to ensure safety and wellbeing of the labourers on site of various projects. We also conduct proper training and skilling sessions to upgrade the skills of the on-site staff and introduce them to learn and adapt the latest technologies for faster, better and safer construction practices by our member developers. This initiative on the Labour’s Week was a step towards the objective of building safe and secure work place for all.”

Adding to this Mr. B. Jagannath Rao – General Secretary, CREDAI Hyderabad said, “The On-site Labour is pivotal to a project’s timely execution. We at CREDAI celebrated the Gratitude Week towards the Construction Labour from 1st to 7th of May 2024. During this week our endeavor was to Empower the Labour with safety training, distribution of essential safety kits, organize health checkup camp and skill development to provide a suitable work environment. We will continue the efforts to improve the skills and working condition of the teams of our member developers for an ‘Empowered Tomorrow’ and inclusive development of the city.”