Mumbai – September 24, 2024…CREDAI-MCHI, the apex body of the real estate industry in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), applauds the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Shri Eknath Shinde, on being honored with the 2nd World Agriculture Prize. This recognition, awarded by the World Agriculture Forum, highlights his outstanding contributions to environmental protection and sustainable development. CREDAI-MCHI also actively supported the forum, reinforcing its commitment to initiatives that foster socio-economic growth and a green Maharashtra. The award was presented to Chief Minister Shri Shinde by Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan during a special program held at the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) on World Bamboo Day.

Domnic Romell, President of CREDAI-MCHI, expressed his sentiments, stating, “The Hon. Chief Minister’s dedication to improving the rural economy and promoting sustainable, farmer-centric policies has made a significant impact, not only in agriculture but across industries like real estate. CREDAI-MCHI actively supports the World Agriculture Forum because we believe that sustainable agricultural practices and environmental stewardship are directly aligned with the real estate sector’s goals of fostering socio-economic growth. We are also committed to promoting eco-friendly materials like bamboo in construction, which offers a renewable and sustainable alternative to conventional building materials. By integrating green initiatives and supporting rural livelihoods, we aim to contribute to a greener, more sustainable Maharashtra, ensuring a harmonious balance between urban development and rural prosperity.” Dhaval Ajmera, Secretary of CREDAI-MCHI, congratulated the Hon. CM, remarking, “This award reflects the Hon. Chief Minister’s remarkable commitment to empowering farmers and enhancing agricultural sustainability. Under his leadership, Maharashtra continues to shine as a beacon of innovation and development in the agricultural sector.”

A special session titled the Norman Borlaug Colloquy on Global Food Security and Sustainable Development highlighted critical issues surrounding food security and sustainable practices in agriculture.

The event attracted dignitaries from various sectors, underscoring the vital collaboration between the government and the private sector in promoting sustainable agriculture and rural prosperity. As a proud supporter, CREDAI-MCHI reaffirms its commitment to initiatives that drive socio-economic growth and build a sustainable future.