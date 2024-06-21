Crème de Mint Wins Prestigious Netty Award for Packaging Agency of the Year

Miami Beach, FL, June 21, 2024 –Crème de Mint has been recognized for its outstanding work in Design at the Netty Awards. The Netty Awards celebrate achievements in the digital landscape, honoring top companies and leaders across more than 100 distinct categories. It sets a benchmark for excellence and is a testament to the creativity, innovation, and technical prowess demonstrated by the winners.

“My passion is to inspire and empower entrepreneurs to do what they love. I love to be a part of each of their entrepreneurial journeys. We are thrilled and honored to receive this award recognizing our work. We would also like to thank our clients and customers for their unwavering support and trust in our work,” said Lauren Casgren-Tindall, Principal of Crème de Mint.

Crème de Mint’s winning entry, Surfsnax, was groundbreaking for the snack company. “This was my 4th time working with a graphic designer to create the same branding. They excelled at interpreting what I was looking for,” said Mike Simon from Surfsnax.

Simon also shared “I was just at Expo East this past week and weekend. And the feedback was so wonderfully positive on the packaging! What a change from the last show! People were really excited about it and kept coming to take pictures of the branding! Thanks again for doing such an awesome job!”

Netty Awards recipients are selected based on a number of factors including creativity, technical proficiency, innovation, and overall excellence in the respective field. Crème de Mint’s win serves as an affirmation of the hard work, innovative thought, and dedication that Crème de Mint put into Surfsnax.