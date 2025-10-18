CRIF India Launches ‘Dekha Kya’ Campaign to Make Credit Score Checking a Daily Habit for Indians

CRIF India launches its innovative ‘Dekha Kya’ campaign, created and conceptualised by Schbang. The campaign aims to drive large-scale awareness and adoption of credit score checking as a regular financial habit among Indians, reframing credit awareness from a technical obligation into a simple, relatable, and empowering daily action.

The campaign cleverly transforms the common Indian phrase ‘Dekha Kya’ (Have you seen?) into a catchy behavior-change trigger for credit score awareness. Through a series of quirky, unexpected scenarios – from a skydiver mid-jump to an astronaut in space – the campaign humorously demonstrates that no matter where you are or what you’re doing, checking your CRIF Credit Score comes first. The tagline “Baaki sab baad mein, sabse pehle CRIF Credit Score Dekha Kya” (Everything else later, first have you checked your CRIF Credit Score?) turns financial literacy into a fun, memorable message.

Running across digital platforms, social media and OTT, the campaign bridges the gap between financial literacy and pop culture through humor and relatability. By using entertaining content and everyday language, CRIF demystifies credit scores and positions regular credit monitoring as an essential yet approachable part of Indian life. The initiative aligns with RBI’s broader push toward greater financial literacy and inclusion, making credit knowledge accessible and habit-forming for millions of Indians.

“Credit scores significantly impact financial opportunities, yet they’re often overlooked in daily life. At CRIF, we’ve recognized the common tendency to procrastinate, which inspired our ‘Dekha Kya’ campaign. This isn’t just a question – it’s a call to action. We’re empowering Indians to break free from procrastination, take control of their financial futures, and make informed decisions today. As the saying goes, the best day to start was yesterday, but the next best day is today.”, said Mukesh Waje from CRIF India.

“Dekha kya?’ is that instant trigger in every Indian’s mind, the nudge to check, compare, and know before deciding. This campaign captures that spirit perfectly, turning credit scores into a fun, relatable digital moment that resonates deeply with India’s fast-scrolling, socially connected generation.”, added Yohann Mody from Schbang.