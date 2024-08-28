Crompton Delivers Cutting-edge Solar-powered Street Lighting Solutions for Birmitrapur Municipality

28th Aug 2024 Odisha, India Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd., a pioneer in innovative lighting solutions, has partnered with Eastern Engineering, one of the foremost project contracting companies, to successfully implement a landmark solar street lighting project at Birmitrapur Municipality, Orissa. This transformative project illuminates the municipality with cutting-edge solar-powered street lights, marking a significant step towards a safer and more sustainable Orissa.

The Birmitrapur Municipality aimed to enhance public safety and security by lighting up critical off-grid areas. Adequate and proper lighting is essential to reduce accidents, deter criminal activity, and create a sense of safety among residents, especially in areas that previously lacked reliable illumination. Recognizing the need for a sustainable and cost-effective solution, the municipality has implemented an advanced lighting infrastructure by Crompton. Leveraging Crompton’s expertise in solar lighting technology, high-performance solar street lights were installed across 5 kilometers of road. This initiative not only enhanced visibility but also elevated the cityscape, creating a safer and more vibrant community through improved lighting.

To meet the specific illumination requirements of the Birmitrapur Municipality, Crompton engineered a 9000-lumen integrated solar street light solution to meet the specific illumination requirements of the Birmitrapur Municipality, significantly enhancing road safety and improving the overall quality of life for residents.

These cutting-edge luminaires are built to endure challenging weather conditions while delivering exceptional performance and are equipped with advanced features such as:

Robust Construction: Durable aluminum body for long-lasting performance.

Efficient Power Source: High-quality monocrystalline PV panels and advanced Li-ion batteries for reliable energy supply.

Optimal Illumination: Superior lumen efficacy exceeding 150 LPW for bright, even light distribution.

Enhanced Protection: IP65 ingress protection and IK08 impact resistance for safeguarding against environmental challenges