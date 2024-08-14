Crompton Recognized with the Prestigious ‘India Design Mark’ for its Innovative SilentPro Blossom Smart and Energion Roverr Smart Fans

14th Aug 2024 Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd., a leading name in innovative home solutions, has recently been honored with the prestigious India Design Mark (IMARK) by the India Design Council for its ground-breaking products – SilentPro Blossom Smart and Energion Roverr Smart Fans. The India Design Mark is an esteemed recognition in the design industry that has recognized Crompton’s dedication to design excellence and innovation.

Administered by the India Design Council under the Department of Industrial Policy & Promotion, Ministry of Commerce & Industry, the India Design Mark symbolizes excellence in various aspects such as form, function, quality, safety, sustainability, and innovation. It serves as a hallmark of outstanding quality and creativity in product design.

The IMARK, therefore, recognizes Crompton’s dedication to merging cutting-edge technology with stunning aesthetics.

SilentPro Blossom Smart: Drawing inspiration by nature and the outdoors, this fan offers a sleek and modern design that complements any home decor. But it goes beyond looks, boasting exceptional features like:

Superior air delivery for a refreshing breeze

Silent operation at a remarkably low 52 dB (offering 2X more silence) for a truly peaceful environment

Energy efficiency to keep your cooling costs down

IoT capabilities for convenient control via your smartphone or voice assistance

Energion Roverr Smart: This fan echoes Crompton’s design philosophy with its sleek and contemporary form factor. It prioritizes both style and functionality, featuring:

ActivBLDC Technology, enabling it to save 50% electricity at a mere 37W. This eco-friendly design is kind to your wallet and the planet

Multi-level LED underlight that adds a touch of elegance and provides adjustable lighting

Point-anywhere RF remote for consistent airflow control, even during power outages

These award-winning fans redefine industry standards by seamlessly integrating cutting-edge design with exceptional functionality and superior aesthetic appeal.

Commenting on this achievement, Sanjeev Agrawal, Vice President-Innovation & Chief Technology Officer, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. said, “At Crompton, we are fuelled by passion for innovation and excellence in design, constantly pushing the boundaries to create products that redefine industry standards. This prestigious certificate is a testament to our relentless commitment of delivering cutting-edge solutions that exceed the expectations of our customers. We believe that great design is not just about aesthetics; it’s about enhancing functionality, improving lives, and creating meaningful experiences. This recognition strengthens our commitment to continue innovating and designing products that make a positive impact on people’s lives.”

Consumers can now look forward to experiencing the value of the India Design Mark on Crompton’s products. As Crompton continues to develop practical and innovative products with unique designs that resonate with consumers, the India Design Mark serves as a symbol of distinction and excellence. It further emphasizes Crompton’s commitment to providing innovative solutions that enhance the lives of its customers.