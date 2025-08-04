Crossword Book-A-Thon Hosts Dr. Shashi Tharoor for a Lively Conversation on his latest book Our Living Constitution at Phoenix Marketcity

New Delhi, August 04th, 2025: At a house-full event at Phoenix Marketcity, Pune, Crossword Book-A-Thon brought together readers, students, and admirers for a delightfully engaging evening with Dr. Shashi Tharoor. In conversation with Aakash Gupta, CEO of Crossword Bookstores, Dr. Tharoor introduced his latest work, Our Living Constitution: A Concise Introduction & Commentary, published by Aleph Book Company sharing that the book was written to make the Constitution accessible to all Indians not just legal experts, but citizens who want to understand their rights, the ideas behind the document, and what it truly takes to give it meaning in everyday life.

Witty, thoughtful, candid, and deeply insightful, the conversation moved through ideas and anecdotes that revealed his commitment to public service and the values that have shaped his journey. He reflected on how a childhood marked by illness turned him into an avid reader and how that early question of purpose, what it means to make a difference, has guided everything he has done since, whether through writing or public life.

On his experience of the Crossword Bookstores event, Dr. Tharoor remarked, “It was great to see so many people here on a Sunday evening and not just interested in shopping at the mall but also in books, ideas and conversation. I am just delighted that we had such a good turnout and so many of them came for the signature, that as a writer it gladdens my heart to see that there are still so many readers here in Pune, so obviously this is a city of literature.”

Speaking to those who missed the session, he offered this message: “The most important thing is to keep reading. I was very pleased to have met so many people, readers face to face. For those who could not come, there will be other opportunities, and really, the best part of me is what is in the printed pages. Do read it more.”

Reflecting on the evening, Aakash Gupta noted, “Hosting Dr. Shashi Tharoor at Crossword was a powerful reminder of the role bookstores play in shaping public thought. In a time when the Constitution is being discussed, debated, and often misunderstood, his voice brings clarity, nuance, and conviction. We’re proud to be a platform where such important conversations come alive, not on screens, but in person, with readers, questions, and shared ideas. This is what a living democracy looks like, and what a living bookstore should feel like.”

Mr. Anshuman Bharadwaj, Senior Centre Director, Phoenix [Pune Malls], added, “At Phoenix Marketcity Pune, we take pride in creating spaces where thought and community come together. The audience that gathered to hear Dr. Shashi Tharoor today reflects Pune’s strong interest in books and public discourse. We stand behind events that spark reflection and add lasting value to the city.”

The evening concluded with a book signing, where attendees had the opportunity to meet Dr. Tharoor and have their copies personally signed.

Our Living Constitution is now available at Crossword Bookstores nationwide and online at www.crossword.in.