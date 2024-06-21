Crystal Pereira Honored with the Administrator of the Year Award

Scottsdale, AZ, June 21, 2024 –Rad Marketing Agency is proud to announce that Crystal Pereira, an exceptional administrator, has been awarded the prestigious “Administrator of the Year” award. This accolade recognizes Crystal’s outstanding dedication, efficiency, and contributions to the success and smooth operation of the RAD organization.

The “Administrator of the Year” award is given to an individual who exemplifies excellence in administrative support while demonstrating superior skills in organization, communication, and problem-solving. Crystal has consistently gone above and beyond in her role, providing invaluable support to both the executive team and her colleagues.

Since joining Rad Marketing Agency in 2023, Crystal has been a cornerstone of the administrative team. Her meticulous attention to detail, exceptional organizational skills, and proactive approach have significantly enhanced the efficiency and effectiveness of our operations. Crystal’s ability to manage multiple tasks seamlessly and her unwavering commitment to excellence have earned her the admiration and respect of everyone in the company.

Upon receiving the award, Crystal shared her gratitude: “I am deeply honored to receive the ‘Administrator of the Year’ award. It has been a pleasure working with such a fantastic team. I am grateful for the support and opportunities I have been given and look forward to continuing to contribute to our success.”

This award not only highlights Crystal’s exceptional performance but also underscores Rad Marketing Agency’s commitment to recognizing and celebrating the hard work and dedication of its employees. As RAD continues to grow and excel, we are proud to have individuals like Crystal who embody our core values and contribute significantly to our success.