CSR Should not limited to compliance : Industry Minister

Bhubaneswar, July 29th, 2024: The Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM) proudly hosted the Odisha CSR and Sustainability Excellence Awards today in Bhubaneswar. This prestigious event marked a significant milestone in recognizing champions of corporate social responsibility (CSR), inspiring a transformative ripple effect that promises to reshape Odisha’s business landscape.

This year’s theme, “Celebrating Shared Prosperity for a Sustainable Future,” underscores the critical interconnectedness of economic progress, social well-being and environmental stewardship.It highlights the collective responsibility of businesses in shaping a sustainable future for Odisha. The gala event served as a beacon of recognition, honouring the exemplary contributions of businesses towards corporate responsibility and sustainability.

Hon’ble Industry Minister Shri Sampad Charan Swain stated, “Our government is committed to the industrial development of the state. Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) is vital for the betterment of society. It is the responsibility of companies to develop the peripheral areas. I am aware that every corporate entity has been investing in CSR activities. CSR spending should not be limited to mere compliance; it should focus on women’s empowerment, education, and healthcare in the region. Multinational companies, especially those profiting significantly from Odisha, should allocate more funds here.”

Shri A. T. Mishra, IFS, Deputy Director General of Forests (C), Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Government of India, remarked, “We should now consider connecting people with the planet. CSR should go beyond constructing school buildings or hospitals; we need to focus on outcomes and strive for continuous improvement. To mitigate the impact of industry on the planet, we need more plantation and sustainable initiatives.”

Delivering welcome address ASSOCHAM Odisha Chairman Mr. Pankaj Lochan Mohanty stated, “ASSOCHAM believes that the four key pillars of growth are sustainability, empowerment, entrepreneurship, and digitalization. These are the foundations of a future-ready economy. We are working closely with the government, community, and industry to balance economic development and social responsibility.”

Mr. Prashanta Hota, Chairman of the ASSOCHAM Odisha State CSR & Sustainability Council, added, “Social responsibility without sustainability is merely donation. Emissions are a global issue. Industries focusing on profit and dividends should prioritize sustainability and the planet. We need to create a vibrant, efficient, and equitable model for this, and the government must play its part.”

Proposing vote of thanks Ms Perminder Jeet Kaur, Senior Director, ASSOCHAM East & North East said “CSR is not just a responsibility; it is a fundamental driver of social and environmental change. Together, we can build a sustainable and prosperous future for Odisha. Through the program like this we can bring industry together and can learn and inspire each other.”

The event was graced by esteemed dignitaries, includingMr. Dinesh Pruthi, Chief General Manager, SBI, Bhubaneswar, Mr. Prabodh Mohanty, Chairman, ASSOCHAM Odisha State Mining and Steel Council&Dr. Surabhi Yadav, CSR Advisor & Consultant HCL Tech. These luminaries shed light on the transformative power of CSR activities to bring holistic and positive changes to society.

The event featured two insightful panel discussions, which provided a platform for thought leaders to share their perspectives and innovative strategies:Driving Sustainable Growth: Innovative Strategies for CSR in Odisha. This session delved into cutting-edge approaches and best practices that businesses can adopt to drive sustainable growth through CSR initiatives.

Similarly, panel discussion on topic Building Resilience: Navigating Climate Change and Environmental Challenges in Odishafocused on the urgent need for resilience-building strategies to address climate change and environmental challenges specific to Odisha.Both discussions emphasized the importance of collaboration, innovation, and strategic planning in achieving sustainable development goals.

An exhibition was also set up, featuring various CSR initiatives undertaken by stakeholders. The exhibition aimed to raise awareness about the diverse and impactful CSR projects being implemented across the state, encouraging more businesses to join the movement for sustainable development.

The awards ceremony was the highlight of the event, transcending mere recognition. It shone a spotlight on the dedication and innovation of organizations driving positive social and environmental change. The awardees, selected for their outstanding contributions to CSR and sustainability, serve as inspirational role models for other businesses.