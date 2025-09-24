CtrlS Datacenters Strengthens Leadership with Appointment of Rahul Dhar and Elevated Role of Vipin Jain

Hyderabad, September 24, 2025: CtrlS Datacenters Ltd, Asia’s largest Rated‑4 datacenter operator, today announced two key leadership developments to strengthen its leadership structure and accelerate its next phase of growth.

Rahul Dhar has joined as President – Global Datacenter Operations, while Vipin Jain has been elevated to the role of President – Hyperscale Growth, Delivery & Innovation.

With nearly two decades of leadership experience leading critical infrastructure and technology teams, Rahul Dhar brings a deep understanding of managing and scaling mission-critical datacenter operations. He recently served as Country Director – Datacenters at Microsoft India, overseeing the strategic direction, operational resilience, and capacity planning of Microsoft’s cloud infrastructure in the region. Earlier in his career, Rahul held senior leadership roles at Tata Communications, COLT, and Vodafone, where he led cross-geographic teams, delivered large-scale programs, and drove major process transformations across global operations. His career journey began in Europe and evolved into senior positions in India, showcasing a steady progression from hands-on engineering leadership to executive oversight of datacenter strategy and operations.

In his new role, Rahul will lead the company’s global operations charter. He will establish a Central Command Center to strengthen visibility and incident response, drive process excellence through standardization and automation, and institutionalize training and competency programs to prepare teams for future scale. He will also be responsible for ensuring operational resilience and reliability, improving uptime and recovery, and coordinating across infrastructure, facilities, and support functions to maintain the highest standards of service quality across CtrlS’ expanding global footprint.

Vipin Jain, who has been instrumental in strengthening CtrlS’ operational and delivery excellence over the past two years, has successfully led datacenter operations, service delivery, large-scale fit-outs, and client programs. His leadership has ensured consistent execution, scalability, and high client satisfaction during the company’s period of rapid growth.

In his new role, Vipin will spearhead the expansion of hyperscale services in India and international markets, deepen strategic engagement with global hyperscalers, and drive the timely execution of complex fit-out projects for both hyperscale and enterprise clients. He will also lead innovative initiatives focused on automation, sustainability, and green datacenters, ensuring that CtrlS continues to set industry benchmarks in reliability, efficiency, and sustainable growth.

Commenting on these leadership developments, Sridhar Pinnapureddy, Chairman & CEO, CtrlS Datacenters, said, “We are delighted to welcome Rahul to the CtrlS leadership team and to see Vipin transition into an elevated role. With Rahul’s broad global experience in operational resilience and process excellence, and Vipin’s proven success in driving execution and delivery, we are better equipped to support hyperscalers and enterprises with top-notch, sustainable datacenter solutions as we expand both in India and globally.” Commenting on his appointment, Rahul Dhar said, “I am excited to join CtrlS Datacenters at such a transformative juncture in the company’s growth. I am looking forward to leveraging my expertise to strengthen operational resilience and create scalable frameworks that will drive CtrlS’ rapid global expansion.” Vipin Jain, sharing his thoughts on his new role, said, “It has been an incredible journey at CtrlS so far. In this new role, I look forward to deepening our collaboration with hyperscalers and enterprises, while pushing innovation and sustainability across our datacenter ecosystem.”

CtrlS Datacenters is bullish on growth across both India and international markets. With these leadership developments, the company is poised to accelerate its expansion and strengthen its position as the most trusted and innovation-driven datacenter operator.