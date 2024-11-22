Cyber Crime Branch, Ahmedabad Police and Piramal Finance Launch Cybersecurity Awareness Initiative

Ahmedabad, November 22, 2024: Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Branch, Ahmedabad Police and Piramal Finance today announced the launch of a joint initiative to help citizens protect themselves from financial cyber fraud, which has become more common as digital activity grows. With fraud tactics getting more advanced, it’s crucial for people across Gujarat and Bharat to stay alert and informed.

The Activity will start from 19th November 2024 across various locations in the Ahmedabad over the next 7 days. The program includes street plays (Nukkad Naatak), social media campaigns, videos, banners, signs, and other activities.

In Ahmedabad, the initiative was launched by Shri Sharad Singhal, JCP – Crime Branch, Dr. Lavina Sinha, DCP – Cyber Crime Branch and H S Makadiya, ACP – Cyber Crime Branch along with Mr. Jagdeep Mallareddy, Chief Business Officer and Mr. Arvind Iyer, Head – Marketing, Piramal Finance, in the presence of other senior police officials and officials from Piramal Finance.

The initiative aims to address the everyday cyber threats that individuals face and educate them to be vigilant and not fall prey to financial cyber frauds. Additionally, it aims to empower individuals with the knowledge and skills needed to recognize potential cyber threats, implement preventive measures, promptly report fraudulent activities, and safeguard themselves and their loved ones from potential financial losses.

Speaking at the launch, Shri Sharad Singhal, JCP – Crime Branch, Ahmedabad Police said, “Cybercrimes have increased manifold, with financial crimes forming a significant portion. Cybercriminals constantly update their modus operandi with new frauds, so prevention measures and awareness programs must also evolve with new trends and analyses. This highlights the growing need for timely and innovative cyber awareness initiatives to educate the common man about the latest crimes and promote digital hygiene to stay safe and secure. Recently, the Honorable Prime Minister shared three steps to follow when encountering unknown calls or messages: STOP, THINK, and TAKE ACTION. These steps can help significantly reduce the incidence of cybercrimes.” Dr Lavina Sinha, DCP – Cyber Crime Branch, Ahmedabad Police, said, “In today’s digital age, with the rapid advancement of technology, the threat of cybercrime is steadily increasing. While the government is making every effort to tackle this menace, it is also our responsibility to stay cautious, protect ourselves from such threats, and spread awareness about these crimes and their modus operandi to prevent them. Measures for ‘DIGITAL HYGIENE,’ similar to the safety steps we take in the ‘REAL WORLD,’ should be replicated in the ‘REEL & ONLINE WORLD.’ Awareness about these crimes, the government helpline number 1930, the cybercrime.gov.in portal, and the 3-step approach of ‘STOP, THINK, then ACT’ must reach every common man in every part of the country to prevent these crimes. Innovative methods, such as Nukkad Natak performed in local languages, are a step in this direction, helping bring cyber awareness to every doorstep.” Dr. H S Makadiya, ACP – Cyber Crime Branch, Ahmedabad Police, said, “In today’s rapidly advancing digital age, we are increasingly relying on the internet for our daily activities. The use of the internet has both advantages and disadvantages. Every day, various forms of cybercrimes are being reported. The government is making every effort to prevent cybercrimes, but it is also our responsibility to take precautions to stay safe from them. It is a fact that if we are aware of the different types of cybercrimes, we can protect ourselves, our families, and our friends from falling victim to them. To ensure citizens’ safety from cybercrimes and to keep women and children safe online, the Cyber Crime Branch of Ahmedabad City Police has initiated a Cyber Crime Awareness campaign – Stay Alert, Stay Safe.” Jagdeep Mallareddy, Chief Business Officer, Piramal Finance said, “Amidst India’s remarkable surge in internet usage, with the second-largest internet user base globally, the importance of cyber literacy cannot be overstated. As digital penetration deepens into semi-urban and rural India, the threat of cyber frauds also escalates. This initiative with Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Branch is a crucial step towards bridging the cyber literacy gap. By empowering citizens with the knowledge and tools to recognize and prevent cyber threats, we are not only protecting individuals but also strengthening the overall digital security framework of our nation. Together, we can build a digitally secure India where every citizen can navigate the internet safely.” “We are delighted to join hands with Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Branch to combat the growing menace of cyber frauds,” said, Mr. Arvind Iyer, Head – Marketing at Piramal Finance. “We aim to create a strong foundation of awareness and knowledge among citizens to protect themselves from digital threats. Our collaboration is a testament to our commitment to social responsibility and our dedication to fostering a secure and informed digital community. By enhancing cyber literacy, we aim to build a resilient society that can confidently embrace digital advancements.”

This initiative was also undertaken in Uttar Pradesh across Raebareli, Sitapur, Hardoi, Unnao and Kheri.