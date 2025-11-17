Cycling Federation of India and Vedanta partner for ‘Tour de Thar’ India’s First Desert Endurance Cycling Race

17th Nov: In a first-of-its-kind landmark initiative blending endurance sport with social transformation & sustainability, Cycling Federation of India (CFI) and Vedanta Limited, India’s leading critical minerals, transition metals, energy, and technology conglomerate, are proud to be associated with Tour de Thar– India’s first ever international-level desert endurance cycling event, scheduled for 23rd November 2025 at Bikaner, Rajasthan.

The Curtain Raiser for Tour de Thar, held in New Delhi, was graced by Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal, Union Minister for Law and Justice, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister for Labour & Employment and Youth Affairs & Sports and Vedanta leadership. Organized by the Cycling Federation of India (CFI), the event invites cyclists from across India and abroad to participate in this landmark endurance challenge.

The event will also power Vedanta’s #CycleForZeroHunger campaign, under which, Vedanta will contribute towards nourishing children at Nand Ghars, its flagship social impact project aimed at modernizing anganwadis in rural India. Vedanta has pledged to provide Poshan Packs (nutritious supplements) to the Nand Ghar children for every Kilometer cycled during the event.

An iconic cycling event, the race will traverse the majestic landscapes of the Thar Desert, covering picturesque routes across Amritsar–Jamnagar Expressway and offering participants a one-of-a-kind experience that combines adventure with purpose. Beginning from Norangdesar to Deshnok near Bikaner, Rajasthan, it is expected to draw over 2,500 professional cyclists, adventure enthusiasts, and community riders to test their endurance, resolve and spirit against the desert wind and golden sands across three competitive categories – 100 km, 200 km, and 300 km formats.

Supported by Namo Fit India Cycle Clubs under the Fit India Movement, the event aligns with India’s vision of a healthier and more sustainable future.