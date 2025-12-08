Cygnett Hotels & Resorts strengthens leadership team with key appointments

Cygnett Hotels & Resorts, one of India’s fastest-growing hospitality chains, has announced the appointment of three seasoned industry professionals to strategic leadership roles within the company

It has appointed Rahul Rana as Director-Culinary. A hospitality veteran with 22 years of global experience, Chef Rana holds an Advanced Diploma in Hospitality, Tourism and Culinary Studies from Switzerland. His career spans leading international hotel chains such as Accor, Marriott, Hyatt, InterContinental and Sarova Hotels with assignments across the United Kingdom, the Caribbean, the Maldives, Indonesia, Kenya and India. Over the years, he has also launched several standalone speciality restaurants, including Thai Chi (modern Pan-Asian), Peruvian concepts and local Kenyan cuisine. Chef Rana is known for his expertise in modern culinary techniques and large-scale international buffet presentations.

Cygnett has also named Sanjit Kumar Thakur as Corporate Learning & Development Manager. Thakur, who currently oversees the L&D function at the company, brings nearly 15 years of rich industry experience. A graduate of IHM Kolkata and an MBA in Human Resources Management from IEC University, he combines deep operational knowledge with strategic capability in people development. His career includes impactful roles with prominent brands such as Taj, Oberoi, Radisson, Sarovar and Accor to name a few.

Meanwhile, Ravvinder Bhola has joined as General Manager – Information Technology. A hospitality technology leader with more than two decades of experience, Bhola has worked with prominent hotel brands including Starwood, Taj and Marriott across India and international markets. His expertise spans IT operations, large-scale system deployments and digital transformation. Recognized for building secure, resilient and guest-centric technology ecosystems, he has strong credentials in cybersecurity, IT governance, risk management and compliance, underscoring his ability to lead technological functions in fast-evolving hospitality environments.